ILLUMINATE Film Festival Announces Key Partnership with the Holomovement

"Storytelling and impact unite in this revolutionary partnership," says Holomovement Core Synergist Mariko Pitts, "through which the ILLUMINATE Film Festival and the Holomovement will fulfill our collective mission of creating a world that works for all." Post this

Festival attendees inspired by the extraordinary collection of films will be invited to join the Holomovement as self-organized "holons," groups of 3 or more individuals committed to taking action through projects impacting the greater good.

This partnership will support a HoloMovie Award with a $5,000 cash prize and a free virtual program about "Catalyzing the Holomovement'' serving as a centerpiece within ILLUMINATE's online festival programming. Also included in the event will be "Reel Integrations," experiential workshops that offer festival-goers a chance to more deeply integrate the messages of the films into their lives. These offerings are intended to dramatically increase positive social impact beyond the festival experience.

Tickets to attend the Festival, in-person and virtually, are available for purchase at https://2024.illuminatefilmfestival.com/.

About ILLUMINATE Film Festival

Launched in 2014, ILLUMINATE Film Festival is the world's leading film festival for evolutionary cinema. Their mission is to discover and exhibit cinematic gems that elevate consciousness and inspire personal, community and planetary transformation. Previously held annually in Sedona, Arizona, ILLUMINATE has relocated to Santa Barbara, California for its 2024 Festival event.

Website: www.illuminatefilmfestival.com

About the Holomovement

The Holomovement is igniting a critical mass of individuals and groups to activate their purpose through inspired collaborative action. Guided by science and spirituality, this unifying initiative is catalyzing a massive shift in global consciousness to serve the good of the whole.

Website: https://www.holomovement.net/

Media Contact

Danette Wolpert Holman, Holomovement, 1 2022537570, [email protected], https://www.holomovement.net

Teana David, ILLUMINATE Film Festival, 1 6463391643, [email protected], www.illuminatefilmfestival.com

SOURCE Holomovement