ILLUMINATE Film Festival Announces Key Partnership with the Holomovement

ILLUMINATE Film Festival, the world's leading festival for evolutionary cinema, announces a key creative partnership with the Holomovement, a network of change agents catalyzing a critical mass of transformative action for the greatest good. For the festival and its films, the collaboration represents an innovative approach to creating long-term impact.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ILLUMINATE Film Festival, the world's leading festival for evolutionary cinema, announces a key creative partnership with the Holomovement for its 2024 event April 5 - 14, in Santa Barbara, CA and globally online. The theme for the Festival will be "Movies Make Movements Happen," bridging ILLUMINATE's mission to elevate human consciousness through cinema, with the Holomovement's work catalyzing a critical mass of transformative action for the greatest good.
"The Holomovement reflects ILLUMINATE's deepest values, in particular, recognizing the interconnectedness of all life, as evidenced by quantum physics, and a deep commitment to embodying this truth in the ways we participate in the world," says ILLUMINATE's Executive Director, Téana David.
Festival attendees inspired by the extraordinary collection of films will be invited to join the Holomovement as self-organized "holons," groups of 3 or more individuals committed to taking action through projects impacting the greater good.
This partnership will support a HoloMovie Award with a $5,000 cash prize and a free virtual program about "Catalyzing the Holomovement'' serving as a centerpiece within ILLUMINATE's online festival programming. Also included in the event will be "Reel Integrations," experiential workshops that offer festival-goers a chance to more deeply integrate the messages of the films into their lives. These offerings are intended to dramatically increase positive social impact beyond the festival experience.
Tickets to attend the Festival, in-person and virtually, are available for purchase at https://2024.illuminatefilmfestival.com/.
About ILLUMINATE Film Festival
Launched in 2014, ILLUMINATE Film Festival is the world's leading film festival for evolutionary cinema. Their mission is to discover and exhibit cinematic gems that elevate consciousness and inspire personal, community and planetary transformation. Previously held annually in Sedona, Arizona, ILLUMINATE has relocated to Santa Barbara, California for its 2024 Festival event.
Website: www.illuminatefilmfestival.com
About the Holomovement
The Holomovement is igniting a critical mass of individuals and groups to activate their purpose through inspired collaborative action. Guided by science and spirituality, this unifying initiative is catalyzing a massive shift in global consciousness to serve the good of the whole.
Website: https://www.holomovement.net/
Media Contact
Danette Wolpert Holman, Holomovement, 1 2022537570, [email protected], https://www.holomovement.net
Teana David, ILLUMINATE Film Festival, 1 6463391643, [email protected], www.illuminatefilmfestival.com
SOURCE Holomovement
Share this article