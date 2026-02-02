Illuminate Research Launches The Prism Project, a New Thought Leadership Series Examining How the Public Navigates Today's Information Environment

New research from Illuminate Research finds that trust in information is declining across the electorate, even as most voters are engaged in the information landscape, actively fact-check what they encounter, and regularly share information with others. The study reveals a fundamental tension in today's information environment and identifies five distinct voter mindsets that explain how people differ in what they trust, how they evaluate credibility, and why certain messages resonate.
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illuminate Research announced today the launch of The Prism Project, its new thought leadership series designed to shed light on public opinion across a range of timely and consequential topics shaping society. The first study in the series, How the Public Judges Information, draws from a nationwide survey of 1,000 registered voters and provides a detailed look at how Americans determine what information they trust in an increasingly complex media landscape.
The study finds that public confidence in information is eroding. More than half of registered voters say their trust in information has declined over the past three years, with the sharpest declines among Baby Boomers, Independents, and White voters. Concern about misinformation remains widespread and focuses most intensely on content encountered through social media, even as it remains one of voters' most used information sources.
Despite falling trust, most voters remain engaged and active in how they consume information. A majority express interest in current events and regularly attempt to verify what they read or hear by comparing details across multiple sources. Sharing information is almost ubiquitous – both in person and online – driven primarily by a desire to educate others or raise awareness about issues that feel important or relevant.
To better understand the forces shaping these behaviors, Illuminate Research—based on the findings of this study— developed a five-segment attitudinal model that explains how voters differ in the way they process, judge, and share information. The model identifies five distinct groups:
- Discerners, who prioritize evidence, credible sourcing, and neutrality;
- Conversationalists, who value both analytical thinking and dynamic, interactive discussion;
- Skeptics, who rely heavily on legacy news outlets and approach the media with caution;
- Community Connectors, who look for information that aligns with their beliefs and community context; and
- Amplifiers, who are expressive, digitally fluent, and driven by authenticity and emotional resonance.
"This research shows that trust in information is declining on a macrosocietal level, yet Americans continue to rely on the sources in which they trust the least," said Wendy Lawrence, President and Founder of Illuminate Research. "Underscoring that trust is not a single measure, this research also indicates that people use different criteria, different sources, and different cues when assessing credibility. Understanding those differences is critical for anyone working to build public trust in information, whether in media, politics, or corporate branding."
The full report, How the Public Judges Information: Insights From a Nationwide Survey of Voters, is available at illuminate-research.com.
