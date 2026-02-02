Illuminate Research Launches The Prism Project, a New Thought Leadership Series Examining How the Public Navigates Today's Information Environment

"This research shows that trust in information is declining on a macrosocietal level, yet Americans continue to rely on the sources in which they trust the least." — Wendy Lawrence, President & Founder of Illuminate Research Post this

Despite falling trust, most voters remain engaged and active in how they consume information. A majority express interest in current events and regularly attempt to verify what they read or hear by comparing details across multiple sources. Sharing information is almost ubiquitous – both in person and online – driven primarily by a desire to educate others or raise awareness about issues that feel important or relevant.

To better understand the forces shaping these behaviors, Illuminate Research—based on the findings of this study— developed a five-segment attitudinal model that explains how voters differ in the way they process, judge, and share information. The model identifies five distinct groups:

Discerners, who prioritize evidence, credible sourcing, and neutrality;

Conversationalists, who value both analytical thinking and dynamic, interactive discussion;

Skeptics, who rely heavily on legacy news outlets and approach the media with caution;

Community Connectors, who look for information that aligns with their beliefs and community context; and

Amplifiers, who are expressive, digitally fluent, and driven by authenticity and emotional resonance.

"This research shows that trust in information is declining on a macrosocietal level, yet Americans continue to rely on the sources in which they trust the least," said Wendy Lawrence, President and Founder of Illuminate Research. "Underscoring that trust is not a single measure, this research also indicates that people use different criteria, different sources, and different cues when assessing credibility. Understanding those differences is critical for anyone working to build public trust in information, whether in media, politics, or corporate branding."

The full report, How the Public Judges Information: Insights From a Nationwide Survey of Voters, is available at illuminate-research.com.

