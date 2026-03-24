IlluminateAI Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

"Our breakthrough enables smartphones to measure color and reflectivity for the first time, capturing first party data which we use to transform the relationship among consumers, brands and retailers." Konrad Jarausch, founder and CEO of illuminateAI. Post this

IlluminateAI measures the physical world and is the first software technology to accurately measure color and reflectivity with a smartphone (or any camera). As the official AI-powered product recommendation engine for e.l.f. Beauty and Clarins, illuminateAI delivers a seamless color cosmetics experience, increasing AOV, native downloads and overall conversion while also building data moats for acquisition, personalization, conversion, product development and LTV creation.

"We are honored to have our visual AI technology recognized on this incredible list of groundbreaking brands and companies. Our breakthrough enables smartphones to measure color and reflectivity for the first time, capturing first party data which we use to transform the relationship among consumers, brands and retailers." Konrad Jarausch, founder and CEO of illuminateAI.

IlluminateAI's visual-AI solutions are delivering personal product recommendations for consumers and first-party data for high profile beauty partners. Emerging from stealth June 2nd, 2025 with e.l.f. Beauty, the first-of-its-kind software brings data-driven commerce and AI models to the beauty industry - revolutionizing the customer experience, and enabling beauty brands to pioneer one-to-one marketing and data-led product development. E.l.f. has reported that users who engaged with the shade finder have a more than three times higher conversion rate compared to all site traﬃc. In February 2026, illuminateAI launched an AI Shade Finder with Clarins, the French heritage brand, in stores world-wide. The illuminateAI technology has been instrumental in supporting the brand's Beauty Coaches, leading to a 70% conversion rate and more than a 40% increase in Average Order Value. IlluminateAI is developing additional products and partnerships built on their computational imaging breakthrough.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

ABOUT ILLUMINATEAI

IlluminateAI unleashes AI's ability to make real time, trustworthy decisions about the physical world by unlocking new dimensions of visual data. The company's software is the first in the world to accurately measure color and reflectivity – what things are made of and how they look in any light – with a smartphone (or any camera). AI is orders of magnitude more accurate and efficient when it can decide based on measurement, not inference.

IlluminateAI is led by Dr. Konrad Jarausch, an expert in light and physics who has devoted his career to bringing next-gen tech to market. IlluminateAI's core team of Silicon Valley engineers, AI and ML experts, and beauty industry veterans are building solutions which transform the ability of AI to see and understand the world. www.illuminateai.io

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Magsaysay, illuminateAI, 1 9178618754, [email protected], https://illuminateai.io/

SOURCE illuminateAI