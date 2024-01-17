Illumination Foundation Dedicates Shah Happiness Home, A New Family Emergency Home in Orange County

Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who have faced hardship and help build a community where everyone has a place to call home. Post this

"We are extremely grateful to Shah Happiness Foundation for their generous gift and partnering with us on our mission towards disrupting the cycle of homelessness," said Dr. Pooja Bhalla, CEO of Illumination Foundation. "The Shah Happiness Home will provide a beacon of hope for families and a nurturing environment for parents and children to flourish. The Shah family legacy will transform lives for generations ahead. During their stay, families will work towards attaining permanent housing and gaining employment."

"Illumination Foundation's unwavering commitment and support of the homeless community in Orange County is truly inspiring," said Mr. Manu Shah, Chief Giving Officer of Shah Happiness Foundation. "Your dedication to providing shelter, care, and essential services to those in need reflects the best of human compassion and community spirit. Your work goes beyond just addressing immediate needs — it builds a foundation for a brighter future. By offering a hand up rather than just a handout, you empower individuals and families to reclaim their dignity and step forward towards a life of stability and hope. Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those who have faced hardship and help build a community where everyone has a place to call home."

Shah Happiness Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the health, education, and overall well-being of the communities where they live and work in. They partner with organizations such as Illumination Foundation to make fundamental shifts in the quality of life of individuals.

For more information about MSI's philanthropic efforts, please visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/corporate/charitable-trust.aspx

About Illumination Foundation

Illumination Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides targeted, interdisciplinary services for the most vulnerable homeless adults and children in order to disrupt the cycle of homelessness. The organization provides a full continuum of care from street to home, including case management, medical coordination, behavioral health and substance use counseling, and housing navigation to its vulnerable clients in shelters/navigation centers, family emergency shelters, recuperative care/medical respite facilities, and permanent supportive housing. https://www.ifhomeless.org

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, [email protected], https://www.msisurfaces.com/

