Illustrative Mathematics and Imagine Learning Expand Partnership to Empower More Students in Mathematics

According to a recent research brief from the RAND Corporation, more than 50% of educators reported wanting materials that better engage students and provide more options for students with diverse abilities. With math scores taking the largest dip in decades, as evidenced by the 2023 NAEP scores, this need is greater than ever. Imagine Learning and Illustrative Mathematics are answering the call with engaging materials that meet students where they are and provide opportunities to learn grade-level mathematics.

"We are thrilled to be working with Imagine Learning on the next edition of IM's curriculum. As a premium partner, they embrace the rigor and coherence of the IM curriculum with a keen focus on effective classroom implementation. Imagine IM is the next step in achieving our mission of giving all students equitable access to grade-level mathematics," said Bill McCallum, CEO and Co-Founder of Illustrative Mathematics.

"Imagine Learning is proud to be a premium IM Certified Partner with the release of Imagine IM. We will continue to invest in delivering a solution that equips teachers in their classrooms as they seek to change students' mindsets and outcomes around mathematics," said Terry Gilligan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Core Curriculum at Imagine Learning. "With access to exclusive print and digital features, the relationship allows us to continue leading on innovation and providing superior curriculum solutions to districts nationwide."

The expanded partnership will accelerate innovation and product development to serve the diverse needs of educators and their students.

Imagine Learning is IM's original premium partner. Imagine IM is a certified IM curriculum optimized for teachers and students, offering the updated IM® 360 content with classroom-ready print and digital resources.

The instructional experience includes exclusive enhancements such as:

Redesigned teacher guides that support effective implementation and access to digital resources

Redesigned student workbooks to engage students in the math

Family Support videos to build connections with families and caregivers

Inspire Math videos to connect math concepts in meaningful contexts across the world

Learning Narrative videos for embedded instructional guidance

Lesson Example videos to showcase IM in authentic classrooms

Digital centers for collaborative fluency building

Teacher resource kits that are classroom-ready and easy to use

Expanded manipulative kits to meet the needs of diverse learners

The comprehensive print and digital program also offers end-to-end implementation, technical support, and a full suite of professional services.

The IM and Imagine Learning teams will exhibit at the NCTM and NCSM national conferences in Washington, DC, from October 25–30. They will be available to share more about the expanded partnership and share previews of the new Imagine IM program. To connect with them at NCTM, you can find IM at booth #622 and Imagine Learning at booth #119. Imagine Learning will also exhibit at NCSM booth #300.

To learn more, please visit https://www.illustrativemathematics.org.

About Illustrative Mathematics

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. To learn more, visit https://www.illustrativemathematics.org.

About Imagine Learning

Every classroom, every student is bursting with potential. That's why we pursue relentless innovation at the intersection of technology, people, and curricula. Imagine Learning creates K–12 digital-first solutions fueled by insights from educators, working alongside educators to support 15 million students in over half of the districts nationwide. Our core portfolio includes Twig Science®, Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics®, and Imagine Learning EL Education®. Our robust supplemental and intervention suite equips learners with personalized instruction for English and Spanish literacy, math, coding, and more. Imagine Edgenuity™ is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine School Services' Certified Teachers. Imagine Learning. Empower potential. Learn more: https://www.imaginelearning.com.

Preview the new Imagine IM program at https://www.imaginelearning.com/imagine-im/.

