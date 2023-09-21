Illustrative Mathematics Announces IM® 360 for K-12 Educators and Students

"IM greatly values the dynamic relationships we have with school leaders and teachers across the country, which serve as the guiding compass for IM's trajectory," said Gail Hartman, IM's Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Development. Tweet this

"IM greatly values the dynamic relationships we have with school leaders and teachers across the country, which serve as the guiding compass for IM's trajectory," said Gail Hartman, IM's Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Development. "This ongoing partnership and the feedback it generates about our products enable the IM team to identify areas for improvement, refine accordingly, and foster innovative solutions that are genuinely transformative for K–12 math classrooms."

The IM 360 curriculum continues to be coherent and accessible to all. A free digital version, including downloadable print materials, will be released on the IM website beginning in summer 2024, and enhanced digital and print formats will be available through IM Certified Partners for school years 2024–25 and beyond.

"With the enhancements included in the IM 360 curriculum, students in IM classrooms will find more engaging problems relevant to their experiences," said Bill McCallum, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Illustrative Mathematics. "Teachers will also have greater support for implementing the IM problem-based instructional model, which has already transformed so many classrooms into lively spaces where students gain enduring proficiency with mathematics."

Upgrades to the K–5 curriculum include:

NEW! Language Learning Goals, End-of-Unit Guidance, Checklist Guidance

Strengthened representations of diverse cultures

Revisions to the Course Guide content, Instructional Routines, and blackline masters

Upgrades to the 6–12 curriculum include:

NEW! Narrative Structures, Section-level Assessments (Checkpoints), Instructional Goals, and Teacher Reflection Questions

Embedded guidance for building a classroom community

Embedded Math Language Routines and revised Instructional Routine language, including for 5 Practices activities

Revised context and activity launches to invite more students into the mathematics, including more representations of diverse cultures

Revised lesson contexts to align with the California framework, including environmental literacy enhancements

framework, including environmental literacy enhancements And more!

To learn more about the rollout of IM 360, visit illustrativemathematics.org/im-360.

