Illustrative Mathematics celebrates a year of substantial growth and innovation

"We are so thankful to all the educators, school leaders, and students who provided thoughtful feedback, enabling us to make these transformative additions and refinements to our curriculum. IM v.360 is our largest curriculum update to-date," said Bill McCallum, CEO and cofounder of Illustrative Mathematics. "Our team carefully designed this curriculum to empower teachers and ensure that every child learns grade-level mathematics through engaging learning experiences."

In addition to launching IM v.360, Illustrative Mathematics introduced IM Academy, a professional development pilot series that equips educators with the tools to implement IM's problem-based curriculum with confidence. These immersive sessions are available for single-seat registration and open to all, including new teachers in districts already engaged in IM's foundational Teach & Learn training. IM Academy sessions provide educators the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the curriculum, fostering inclusive, engaging math instruction for all students.

Schools nationwide have noted achievements in math scores using the Illustrative Math curriculum this year:

Thomas Mifflin School, a K–8 school in the School District of Philadelphia, shared significant achievements in their standardized test results: "Mifflin's intense focus on the implementation of the new math curriculum [by] Illustrative Math resulted in a 5.3 percentage point increase in students scoring proficient/advanced on the PSSA," said Mifflin Principal Allison McConnell in an interview with the Philadelphia Tribune.

Wilton Public Schools in Connecticut also highlighted IM as a significant factor in improving student math performance after adopting the curriculum authored by Illustrative Math as its primary instructional resource.

"By using consistent, grade-level materials across the K–8 spectrum, we've been able to create a more coherent and equitable math program," said Trudy Denton, the math and science coordinator for Wilton schools. "This consistency allows teachers to build on previous learning, and students are better prepared for the challenges ahead," she added during the November Board of Education meeting.

Verona Area School District in Wisconsin has also celebrated success this year with IM's curriculum, particularly in helping students meet grade-level expectations for math. Among students in grades 2–9 who took the STAR Math computer assessments, the district reported a year-over-year decrease of 1.1 percent in the number of students requiring math intervention.

"We're so proud of our progress this year as an organization," Bill McCallum reiterated. "As we look to 2025, we remain dedicated to shaping a future where all students know, use, and enjoy mathematics."

