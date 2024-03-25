Illustrative Mathematics' Inaugural Annual Report Highlights Major Company Accomplishments

Celebrating 10 years in operation, Illustrative Mathematics continues its growth as a leading expert in mathematical instruction.
TUSCON, Ariz., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illustrative Mathematics (IM), a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics, announces its inaugural annual report highlighting major company accomplishments in 2023. The report includes information on IM's strategic vision, its culture of inclusivity and sustainability, and its commitment to adding value, through mathematics, to all learners.
"This inaugural annual report showcases IM's 2023 achievements toward our vision of a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics," said Bill McCallum, CEO and cofounder of IM. "We envision future annual reports serving as a testament to IM's sustained excellence, growth, and continuous evolution."
As the company grows, so does the number of students and educators IM serves. With more than 2.1 million students using the IM curriculum across the United States and over 25,000 professional learning participants, the organization continuously strives for excellence and leads all other major curriculum providers in standards alignment.
Key highlights from the annual report include:
- IM Classroom— A wraparound support model for school districts structured around four pillars: teachers using an IM Certified® curriculum, teachers participating in IM Certified® Professional Learning™, leaders supporting necessary systemic changes, and family/community engagement.
- IM Experience (IMx)— A program connecting educators to engaging experiences and resources through case studies, events, presentations, and roadshows. These experiences are designed to engage audiences and allow them to share their needs beyond curriculum adoption.
- IM® v.360— Unveiled in 2023, IM v.360 is the company's most extensive upgrade to date for its K–12 math curriculum, inviting all students to be active members of the mathematical community through diverse representation, engaging contexts, and opportunities to solve problems that are relevant to their lives.
- IM's Professional Learning™— Hosting over 6,000 events in 45 states with more than 25,000 attendees, IM's professional learning is a key component of the IM Classroom and IMx presentations.
To read the full 2023 annual report, click here. To learn more about IM's curriculum, visit illustrativemathematics.org.
About Illustrative Mathematics
Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. To learn more, visit illustrativemathematics.org.
