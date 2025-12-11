ILTexas First K-12 School to Receive Prestigious U.S-China Relations Award

"No K-12 school in the country does more to contribute to the understanding of American young people of China and the Chinese language . . . I regard ILTexas as an invaluable asset to the great state of Texas and a true national treasure." Post this

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honor for our entire ILTexas community," said Eddie Conger, Superintendent, CEO, and Founder of ILTexas. "For more than a decade, our mission has been to prepare students for exceptional leadership roles in the international community through language immersion, servant leadership, and global understanding. This recognition affirms the impact of that mission and the importance of building cultural bridges through education."

David J. Firestein highlighted ILTexas's longstanding commitment to global engagement and its influence on the next generation of leaders. "ILTexas was the unanimous choice of the Board of Directors of the George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations to receive this award for Excellence in K-12 Education in U.S.-China Relations," said Firestein. "No K-12 school in the country does more to contribute to the understanding of American young people of China and the Chinese language. ILTexas's emphasis on servant leadership and cultural fluency is laudable and worthy of wide emulation. I regard ILTexas as an invaluable asset to the great state of Texas and a true national treasure."

As part of the ceremony, ILTexas students lead a moderated Q&A discussion with David J. Firestein, President and CEO of the George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S.–China Relations. The hands-on student participation reflects ILTexas's commitment to empowering young people with multilingual communication skills, cultural literacy, and real-world leadership experience, demonstrating why the school earned this unprecedented national honor.

About International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas)

International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas) is a free public charter school serving more than 26,000 K-12 students at 26 campuses in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Cleveland, and College Station areas. Our mission is to prepare students for exceptional leadership roles in the international community by emphasizing servant leadership, mastering the English, Spanish, and Chinese languages, and strengthening the mind, body, and character. At ILTexas, education is taught from an international perspective, where all students are allowed to learn English, Spanish, and Chinese languages, and graduate with the necessary tools for future leadership and success in Texas, the U.S., and internationally.

