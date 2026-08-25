iluminr Advances Platform to Transform Scenario Testing into Continuous Capability Intelligence

"iluminr has completely elevated how our organization captures insights about our incident response capability and operational resilience." — James Mitchell, Director, Office of Enterprise Resilience, Jack Henry Post this

At the core of this update is the Capability Flywheel - a connected system where the AI Context Engine, interactive simulations, and behavioral evidence work together seamlessly. Every simulation generates actionable intelligence, and every insight directly strengthens the organization's ability to withstand future disruptions.

What's New in the Platform

The updated iluminr platform turns static business continuity, security, and cybersecurity data into an active, continuous intelligence engine across the entire enterprise:

The AI Context Engine: Ingests existing operational plans, GRC data, and emergency documentation to deliver dynamic, personalized guidance to teams during active scenarios.

Continuous Capability Testing: Moves teams away from annual exercise cycles by enabling quick, regular microsimulations that continuously test decision-making and measure real execution capability.

Real-Time Behavioral Evidence & Insights: Captures decision velocity, confidence, alignment, and operational blind spots during every scenario, converting human response data into clear, measurable benchmarks.

Interactive Exercise Injects & Pulse Checks: Drives high engagement across all operational levels using live QR-code polling, dynamic scenario updates, and structured decision prompts.

Automated Executive & Regulatory Intelligence: Instantly translates exercise data and behavioral evidence into board-ready reports that prove compliance and operational readiness under global regulatory standards.

Executive Perspectives

"Static documents and annual exercises can't tell you how human teams will actually make decisions. By creating a continuous flywheel where every simulation generates data and every insight drives real improvement, we give leaders complete confidence in their operational readiness long before a disruption occurs."

— Joshua Shields, Cofounder & CEO of iluminr

"Resilience is an active capability that belongs to every operational team, boardroom, and third-party partner across the business. Our goal is to replace the friction of traditional tabletop exercises with a connected, continuous system that makes building and proving capability a routine part of how the enterprise operates."

— Marcus Vaughan, Cofounder and Chief Growth Officer of iluminr

"iluminr has completely elevated how our organization captures insights about our incident response capability and operational resilience. Running realistic, data-driven scenarios - such as third-party technology failures - gives our executive team and key operational units instant visibility into critical blind spots and confidence in our response playbooks. We're still getting rave reviews from people so excited about the changes they've already seen in the program. And to be able to - less than a year from having rolled it out - see such extraordinary improvements to the system. It's really amazing."

— James Mitchell, Director, Office of Enterprise Resilience, Jack Henry

Availability

The updated iluminr platform - featuring the AI Context Engine, Pulse Checks, modernized Event Rooms, and automated regulatory reporting - is available immediately to all clients worldwide.

About iluminr

iluminr is the pioneer in microsimulations and capability intelligence. By replacing traditional tabletop exercises with an interactive, connected system of hyper-realistic microsimulations, automated communications, and real-time behavioral insights, iluminr empowers global enterprises to continuously build, test, and prove operational preparedness.

Media Contact

Paula Fontana, iluminr, 1 6303303443, [email protected], iluminr.io

SOURCE iluminr