iluminr Appoints James Hardy as Strategic Advisor, Bolstering Expertise in Financial Services Resilience and Innovation

Prior to his current role, James Hardy served as the Chief Resiliency Officer at State Street, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening the organization's ability to adapt and thrive in the face of diverse challenges. His extensive experience, spanning over two decades, includes key leadership roles, such as Chief Data Officer, EVP & COO Global Markets, and CIO State Street Global Markets, where he drove innovation and operational excellence.

Additionally, Mr. Hardy has been an active board member of The Greater Boston Food Bank, contributing to community resilience efforts and exemplifying his commitment to social responsibility.

As Strategic Advisor at iluminr, James Hardy will harness his deep knowledge to advance the company's strategic goals, guide go-to-market initiatives, and foster innovation. His appointment underscores iluminr's dedication to collaborating with industry visionaries to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with iluminr," said James Hardy. "My experiences have reinforced the importance of resilience in today's dynamic world, and I look forward to leveraging my insights to support iluminr's mission. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is achievable in the realm of risk, resilience, and compliance."

iluminr's CEO and cofounder, Josh Shields, expressed enthusiasm about James Hardy's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome James to iluminr as Strategic Advisor. His extensive experience and deep understanding of organizational resilience and digital transformation will be invaluable as our customers navigate an increasingly complex operating landscape and we work to provide innovative solutions."

Marcus Vaughan, Cofounder and Chief Growth Officer of iluminr, echoed the significance of James Hardy's appointment, saying, "James brings a wealth of leadership expertise, technical proficiency and a uniquely visionary perspective to iluminr. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to redefine the way organizations engage in risk, resilience, and compliance. We are excited to have him on board and anticipate his contributions will further strengthen iluminr's position as a leader in our industry."

About iluminr

Bring resilience to life with iluminr. iluminr's cloud-based platform supercharges engagement in risk awareness and resilience, streamlines preparedness, and empowers agility so teams can thrive through fast-paced change, leveraging:

Microsimulations – Drawing on years of annual simulation experience, iluminr's award-winning Microsimulations take all the best components of traditional tabletop exercises, distilling them into 15-minute digital simulations. These short experiences create "aha" moments, subsequently increasing stakeholder engagement and bolstering preparedness. Because Microsimulations are short and delivered digitally, they can be integrated into regular operations – helping organizations build muscle memory in response capability throughout the year, all while addressing regulatory requirements.

Mass Notifications – Protect people and operations with lightning-fast emergency notifications delivered via channels they use every day. iluminr's communications module is so simple to use, there's no training required. The module also offers turnkey integrations to ensure all your communications reach the right people at the right time, and an interactive communications dashboard displaying status updates, polling results, and responses in real-time.

Critical Event Management Rooms – Turn data into actionable insights to support better decision-making during an event. Access continuity and response plans, conduct incident assessments, collaborate and manage the event on digital whiteboards, and activate teams through automated playbooks delivered wherever their team members are, including Microsoft Teams and Slack.

Threat Intelligence – Through global threat monitoring and automated alerts for events such as floods, extreme temperatures, or power outages, organizations can proactively communicate with key stakeholders and get ahead of any situation before it escalates into a full-blown disaster

To learn more iluminr's solution for risk-aware and resilient organizations, please visit iluminr.io

