iluminr Named a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Sourcing and Procurement Technology

"iluminr is gaining significant traction helping companies better manage third party risk by building the collaborative muscle memory for response," said Joshua Shields, CEO of iluminr.

"We believe that being named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor' further validates not only the market need, but also the impactful solution that we have created. We will continue to strengthen and expand our offerings to help customers collaboratively test response strategies, effectively respond to disruption, and learn from these experiences with critical suppliers and third parties."

iluminr uses simulations to test an organization's policies, plans, and roles. This helps organizations become more aware of and evaluate their strategies for managing third party and supplier risk, resilience, compliance, and business continuity. During disruptions, organizations and third parties use the same platform to capture and respond to events as they happen, providing insights on how to improve response over time.

iluminr empowers organizations to:

Enhance Third Party Assessment:‥iluminr's platform helps to facilitate ongoing 3rd party incident response and capability testing, providing insights on demonstrated strengths and vulnerabilities.

Enhance Supplier Collaboration: The platform fosters closer collaboration with suppliers, ensuring transparency on resilience posture, and enabling organizations to build stronger, more mutually beneficial response capabilities.

Improve Resilience: iluminr's capabilities help organizations gain control over third party vulnerabilities, test their response strategies, identify cost-saving opportunities, and drive risk awareness into strategic sourcing initiatives.

Boost Compliance: iluminr enables organizations to meet regulatory requirements and internal policies for vendor assessment, scenario testing, and audit, ensuring risk-aware sourcing and management practices.

Marcus Vaughan, Co-Founder, and Chief Growth Officer at iluminr, added,

"Third-party and supplier engagement is the cornerstone of effective risk management. At iluminr, we're committed to empowering organizations to not only manage risks but also foster collaborative relationships with their critical suppliers, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and resilience."

About iluminr

Bring resilience to life with iluminr. iluminr's cloud-based platform supercharges engagement in risk awareness and resilience, streamlines preparedness, and empowers agility so teams can thrive through fast-paced change, leveraging:

Microsimulations – Drawing on years of annual simulation experience, iluminr's award-winning Microsimulations take all the best components of traditional tabletop exercises, distilling them into 15-minute digital simulations. These short experiences create "aha" moments, subsequently increasing stakeholder engagement and bolstering preparedness. Because Microsimulations are short and delivered digitally, they can be integrated into regular operations – helping organizations build muscle memory in response capability throughout the year, all while addressing regulatory requirements.

Mass Notifications – Protect people and operations with lightning-fast emergency notifications delivered via channels they use every day. iluminr's communications module is so simple to use, there's no training required. The module also offers turnkey integrations to ensure all your communications reach the right people at the right time, and an interactive communications dashboard displaying status updates, polling results, and responses in real-time.

Critical Event Management Rooms – Turn data into actionable insights to support better decision-making during an event. Access continuity and response plans, conduct incident assessments, collaborate and manage the event on digital whiteboards, and activate teams through automated playbooks delivered wherever their team members are, including Microsoft Teams and Slack.

Threat Intelligence – Through global threat monitoring and automated alerts for events such as floods, extreme temperatures, or power outages, organizations can proactively communicate with key stakeholders and get ahead of any situation before it escalates into a full-blown disaster.

To learn more iluminr's solution for risk-aware and resilient organizations, please visit iluminr.io.

