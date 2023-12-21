Ilusionante Festival de Invierno Illuminates Guadalajara, Mexico with Holiday Magic

This captivating winter wonderland creates holiday magic for the whole family. Post this

Guadalajara's festivities are part of a larger Winter Festival taking place across Jalisco's 12 Magical Towns for the first time ever. Designated by the Mexican Secretariat of Tourism (SECTUR), these celebrated destinations are revered for their cultural significance and unwavering commitment to preserving Mexican traditions. Each town, with its distinct charm and cherished customs, welcomes visitors with a towering 30-foot Christmas tree and jovial lineup of family entertainment.

For a truly unique experience, visitors can venture to Guadalajara's nearby Magical Towns of Tlaquepaque, Tequila, and Ajijic. Located just seven miles from the city, Tlaquepaque, famed for its vibrant artisan community, offers daily mariachi performances at local establishments, many of which provide alfresco dining experiences. In Tequila, surrounded by UNESCO-recognized blue agave fields, the town embodies Mexico's identity and the enduring legacy of the Teuchitlan cultures since the 16th century. Nestled near Lake Chapala, the picturesque town of Ajijic boasts one of the world's best climates, attracting snowbirds and international visitors alike. Here, visitors can explore boat rides, scenic waterfront promenades, and rejuvenating volcanic magma-heated hot springs amidst the breathtaking Sierra Madre Mountains.

An ideal time to explore Guadalajara's nearby Magical Towns, Ilusionante Festival de Invierno offers an immersive journey into the heart of Mexico and the diverse and enriching experiences that define the City of Roses as the epitome of Mexican culture and tradition. For more information, please visit https://visitguadalajara.com/.

About Guadalajara

The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Celebrating its bicentennial in 2023, Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean. The metropolitan area of Guadalajara consists of four urban districts – Guadalajara, Tlaquepaque, Tonala, and Zapopan – and three suburban districts, Tlajomulco, El Salto, and Tequila.

Travel to Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.

