Ilusionante Festival de Invierno Illuminates Guadalajara, Mexico with Holiday Magic

Winter festival enchants the City of Roses through January 6 with a festive Christmas market, ice skating and seasonal wonderment for all ages
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guadalajara, the birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including mariachi and tequila, is aglow with holiday magic with the opening of Ilusionante Festival de Invierno (2023 Winter Festival). Available through January 6, Guadalajara is one of many areas throughout Jalisco to host a series of free family friendly events that appeal to all ages.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of the city's most iconic landmarks, the celebrations include a larger-than-life Christmas tree and nativity scene in Guadalajara's Liberation Square, two ice skating rinks at Paseo Alcalde and General Luis Quintanar Park, and a festive Christmas market at Plaza de Armas. This captivating winter wonderland creates holiday magic for the whole family with snow machines, a dazzling fireworks show each weekend in Liberation Square, enchanting video projections on the façade of the Metropolitan Cathedral, as well as nightly mariachi concerts from December 22 to January 2, 2024. Adding an extra touch of seasonal splendor for the young and young at heart, the Polar Express takes visitors on a brief journey to the North Pole station, where they can deliver letters to Santa Claus before he sets off on his journey across the globe. On New Year's Eve, visitors will delight in a special countdown celebration complete with a musical concert and thrilling firework display to herald the arrival of 2024.
Guadalajara's festivities are part of a larger Winter Festival taking place across Jalisco's 12 Magical Towns for the first time ever. Designated by the Mexican Secretariat of Tourism (SECTUR), these celebrated destinations are revered for their cultural significance and unwavering commitment to preserving Mexican traditions. Each town, with its distinct charm and cherished customs, welcomes visitors with a towering 30-foot Christmas tree and jovial lineup of family entertainment.
For a truly unique experience, visitors can venture to Guadalajara's nearby Magical Towns of Tlaquepaque, Tequila, and Ajijic. Located just seven miles from the city, Tlaquepaque, famed for its vibrant artisan community, offers daily mariachi performances at local establishments, many of which provide alfresco dining experiences. In Tequila, surrounded by UNESCO-recognized blue agave fields, the town embodies Mexico's identity and the enduring legacy of the Teuchitlan cultures since the 16th century. Nestled near Lake Chapala, the picturesque town of Ajijic boasts one of the world's best climates, attracting snowbirds and international visitors alike. Here, visitors can explore boat rides, scenic waterfront promenades, and rejuvenating volcanic magma-heated hot springs amidst the breathtaking Sierra Madre Mountains.
An ideal time to explore Guadalajara's nearby Magical Towns, Ilusionante Festival de Invierno offers an immersive journey into the heart of Mexico and the diverse and enriching experiences that define the City of Roses as the epitome of Mexican culture and tradition. For more information, please visit https://visitguadalajara.com/.
About Guadalajara
The birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi, Guadalajara is the second largest city in Mexico and considered the country's cultural center. Each year, tourists travel to this cosmopolitan destination to experience a plethora of attractions including nearby magical towns such as Tequila, where the popular spirit is produced; explore colonial architecture; and visit museums and small towns with exquisite crafts and artwork. Celebrating its bicentennial in 2023, Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, which is located in the center of Mexico, 350 miles west of Mexico City and 200 miles east from Puerto Vallarta along the Pacific Ocean. The metropolitan area of Guadalajara consists of four urban districts – Guadalajara, Tlaquepaque, Tonala, and Zapopan – and three suburban districts, Tlajomulco, El Salto, and Tequila.
Travel to Guadalajara is easily accessible via the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport (GDL), which is located 24 miles from the city center of Guadalajara, with non-stop daily flights from major markets across the United States and Canada.
