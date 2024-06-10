Ilya Cantor to Join AgileThought as Chief Financial and Operations Officer

AgileThought, a leading digital transformation and AI services firm, announces the appointment of Ilya Cantor as its Chief Financial and Operations Officer.
IRVING, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgileThought, a leading digital transformation and AI services firm, announces the appointment of Ilya Cantor as its Chief Financial and Operations Officer.
Mr. Cantor brings over two decades of experience at established multinational public and private companies and expertise in initial public offerings, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and technology-enabled solutions and services to his new role at AgileThought.
"Ilya is a seasoned executive known for delivering exceptional value by driving execution and operational excellence," said Hari Haran, CEO of AgileThought. "His extensive operational and financial expertise, coupled with a proven ability to scale high-growth technology companies, will be pivotal in advancing our ambitious vision and growth objectives." He added, "I first worked with Ilya in 2013, and I could not be more excited to be working with him again."
Mr. Haran recently joined AgileThought as CEO after serving in executive leadership roles with growth companies focused on digital transformation services, technology solutions, and product engineering services.
About AgileThought
AgileThought is a leading digital transformation and AI services firm with diversity across markets and industries. For years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, cloud specialists, data and AI scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate digitization across the enterprise.
