Ilya Cantor to Join AgileThought as Chief Financial and Operations Officer

IRVING, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AgileThought, a leading digital transformation and AI services firm, announces the appointment of Ilya Cantor as its Chief Financial and Operations Officer.

Mr. Cantor brings over two decades of experience at established multinational public and private companies and expertise in initial public offerings, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and technology-enabled solutions and services to his new role at AgileThought.