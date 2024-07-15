IM® v.360 Curriculum by Illustrative Mathematics is Now Available for 24-25 Academic Year

"I am so proud of our team at IM, who worked hard to enhance our curriculum, which supports teachers in ensuring that every child learns grade-level mathematics and develops a positive mathematical identity." Bill McCallum, chief executive officer and cofounder of Illustrative Mathematics Post this

"I am so proud of our team at IM, who worked hard to enhance our curriculum, which supports teachers in ensuring that every child learns grade-level mathematics and develops a positive mathematical identity," said Bill McCallum, chief executive officer and cofounder of Illustrative Mathematics. "Guided by the compass of instructional coherence, the entire K–8 curriculum has been updated for clarity, conciseness, and consistency, and all grades now include innovations such as teacher reflection questions and support for building a math community. We've also added new features to K–5, such as language learning goals and assessment guidance. These innovations will support teachers more than ever in providing engaging and motivating learning experiences for all their students."

IM v.360 will be supported by IM® Professional Learning, which equips educators with tools, strategies, and ongoing support to effectively implement IM's curriculum. To expand access to its suite of professional learning to individual educators and independent consultants, Illustrative Mathematics is also introducing IM Academy. These virtual sessions are available for single-seat registration and open to all, including new teachers in districts that have already engaged in IM's foundational Teach & Learn training.

"We are excited to introduce IM Academy, which will allow us to support even more members of our IM community with high-quality professional learning," McCallum said. "At IM, we believe that changing students' lives starts with providing educators the support they need to make meaningful pedagogical shifts that foster student engagement and growth. IM Academy will broaden access to our expert-authored professional learning led by our highly trained IM Certified® facilitators, leading to more students engaging with IM's problem-based curriculum in the way our authors intended."

IM K–5 v.360 and 6–8 v.360 are now available for the 2024–2025 school year through IM Certified® partners. IM curricula also continue to be accessible to all—a free digital version of IM v.360, including downloadable print materials, is available at AccessIM.org.

Illustrative Mathematics is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all learners know, use, and enjoy mathematics. To learn more, visit illustrativemathematics.org [illustrativemathematics.org __title__ illustrativemathematics.org]. Founded in 2011 at the University of Arizona, Illustrative Mathematics creates innovative, problem-based K–12 curriculum designed to energize math classrooms and equip students with critical skills, understandings, and practices that can benefit them for a lifetime. Districts throughout the United States rely on Illustrative Mathematics for its engaging, standards-aligned math instruction, including schools in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Seattle.

