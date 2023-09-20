Image Manufacturing Group Expands Leadership Team with Chief Strategy Officer

He is a proven leader, and his deep understanding of our industry will help us take advantage of the breadth of opportunities in our business. Tweet this

In his new position, Mays will focus on developing initiatives aimed at expanding IMG's revenue and increasing the company's efficiency. To attain these objectives, he will lead the company's expansion into new markets and spearhead improvements to the company's business processes. He will also work closely with the company's senior executives to implement the company's growth-centric strategic plan.

"I was attracted to IMG because of the company's strong track record and commitment to innovation," Mays said. "I am confident we can build on this foundation and to deliver even greater value to our customers and shareholders."

Mays brings 15 years of experience in the commercial building products industry to the role. Most recently, he served as Chief Strategy Officer for Uni-Structures, Inc., where he helped the company capitalize on market trends to achieve significant growth and expansion. With a degree in architecture from Southern Polytechnic State University, he has professional experience in design engineering as well as Six Sigma Certification from the Council for Six Sigma Certification (CSSC).

About Image Manufacturing Group

Based in Norcross, GA, Image Manufacturing Group, LLC (IMG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of signage, architectural elements and custom fixtures. The company's products include signage for architectural and commercial developments, a wide variety of metal systems for the commercial construction market, and custom-designed interactive kiosks. IMG's customers include many Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare, restaurant, higher education, multi-family housing and technology sectors.

