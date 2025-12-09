ImageLink Appoints Martin Farrell as Director of Business Development, Strengthening Leadership Across Georgia and Ohio

Healthcare Veteran Joins ImageLink as the Organization Invests in Technology, Training, and Clinical Oversight Across Two States

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ImageLink, a leader in outpatient diagnostic imaging, announced today that Martin Farrell has joined the organization as Director of Business Development. This new role will support provider relationships, growth initiatives, and operational excellence across ImageLink-managed centers in Georgia and Ohio. Farrell brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare operations, clinical collaboration, and market development.

Strengthening Leadership During a Period of Transformation

Farrell's appointment reflects ImageLink's expanded leadership structure and renewed commitment to quality, accountability, and a higher standard of diagnostic excellence. "I'm honored to join ImageLink at a pivotal moment in its transformation," said Farrell. "The organization is clearly focused on elevating quality, strengthening provider trust, and improving the patient experience. I'm excited to contribute to that mission."

Advancing a New Era of Quality and Patient Care

ImageLink has recently implemented several quality-focused initiatives across its managed centers in Georgia and Ohio, including:

Strengthened radiologist involvement

Enhanced imaging protocols

Advanced technologist training

AI-supported imaging technology

Improved scheduling and communication systems for referring providers

"Providers and patients deserve imaging they can trust," said Ross Elgart, CEO of ImageLink. "Martin's leadership supports our mission to deliver clear, accurate, and reliable diagnostic studies while improving the patient experience across all ImageLink-managed centers."

About ImageLink-Managed Diagnostic Imaging Centers

ImageLink manages outpatient MRI, CT, and X-ray centers across Georgia and Ohio. Each center offers hospital-grade technology, subspecialty-trained radiologists, transparent pricing, and rapid reporting to support high-quality patient care

