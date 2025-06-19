Imaginal Cells Critically Acclaimed Concept Album Purified On All Streaming Platforms

"Purified is about atonement for the mistreatment of our Earth and human family" Post this

"Purified is about atonement for the mistreatment of our Earth and human family," says Imaginal Cells frontman and lyricist Ethan Foxx. "But the larger message is about a responsible future, where industrial and technological evolution is rooted in reverence for the planet and all life."

Purified (Eye See Records) is the debut concept album from Imaginal Cells, streaming now on Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere that digital music is streamed or sold.

ABOUT IMAGINAL CELLS

Imaginal Cells is an American progressive rock band featuring a lineup of seasoned musicians, many of whom are multiple-time nominees and award-winners with the Hawai'i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) and the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. The band includes Ethan Foxx (lead vocals, guitar), members of 80s metal band Sacred Rite, Jimmy Caterine (lead guitar) and Pete Crane (bass), Eric Barker (keyboards, sound designer), and Steve Hambruch (drums). Together, the band merges their vast experience to create music that challenges the status quo while remaining rooted in a love for the genre's rich legacy.

