Imaginal Cells Critically Acclaimed Concept Album Purified On All Streaming Platforms

Imaginal Cells - Purified will be available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and all other platforms June 18, 2025. Purified is available now on CD, digital download combo, and exclusively on the band's website, ImaginalCellsBand.com.
PHOENIX, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Progressive rock band Imaginal Cells addresses urgent environmental and indigenous rights concerns with their new concept album, Purified. The album tells the story through the lens of Wetiko, a mythical psychospiritual disease, and is inspired by prophecies warning of the Earth's cataclysmic immune response to mistreatment. The album's thirteen tracks weave an allegory of humanity's spiritual rebirth amidst the destructive forces of industrial progress, offering an empathetic perspective on indigenous struggles. Each song invites listeners to envision a world transformed, echoing the transformative power of imaginal cells, which convert the caterpillar into a butterfly. Purified calls for a collective reckoning—acknowledging harsh truths in the hope of evolution over destruction.
The music of Purified draws on organic tones and textures, reminiscent of the golden age of progressive rock. The band showcases restraint, allowing the themes and songs to breathe while still highlighting their virtuosity. With a sonic palette filled with vintage sounds and lush vocal harmonies, Imaginal Cells crafts a distinctive style that pays homage to classic acts such as Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Iron Maiden, and Pink Floyd. Their sociopolitical commentary echoes bands like Megadeth and Rage Against The Machine, blending musical innovation with urgent messages.
"Purified is about atonement for the mistreatment of our Earth and human family," says Imaginal Cells frontman and lyricist Ethan Foxx. "But the larger message is about a responsible future, where industrial and technological evolution is rooted in reverence for the planet and all life."
ABOUT IMAGINAL CELLS
Imaginal Cells is an American progressive rock band featuring a lineup of seasoned musicians, many of whom are multiple-time nominees and award-winners with the Hawai'i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) and the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. The band includes Ethan Foxx (lead vocals, guitar), members of 80s metal band Sacred Rite, Jimmy Caterine (lead guitar) and Pete Crane (bass), Eric Barker (keyboards, sound designer), and Steve Hambruch (drums). Together, the band merges their vast experience to create music that challenges the status quo while remaining rooted in a love for the genre's rich legacy.
