Imaginal Cells' New Single Reimagines The Forgotten Ones

Imaginal Cells' new single, The Forgotten Ones will be available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and all other platforms July 29, 2025. The song features special guest performances by vocalist, Jeff Scott Soto and guitarist, Joel Hoekstra.
PHOENIX, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Progressive rock band Imaginal Cells to release their rendition of Magnus Karlsson's masterpiece, The Forgotten Ones, originally written for the Allen/Land project in 2005. In keeping with the penetrating depth Imaginal Cells has explored in their earlier releases, The Forgotten Ones offers a message of hope to those struggling with loss, isolation and despair.
The song features special guest performances by vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Journey, Sons of Apollo, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Talisman) and guitarist Joel Hoekstra (Cher, Night Ranger, Whitesnake, Trans Siberian Orchestra). Also included are guitarist Mark Kaleiwahea (Sacred Rite), Dierdre Evans (Dierdre) on backing vocals, and Cathie King on violin.
The Forgotten Ones is the latest installment in the band's cover series, and is their first recorded track since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Purified (Eye See Records).
Imaginal Cells - The Forgotten Ones will be available for download and streaming on all platforms including Apple Music and Spotify on July 29, 2025. The video is currently available for viewing on YouTube.
Imaginal Cells is an American progressive rock band featuring a lineup of seasoned musicians, many of whom are multiple-time nominees and award-winners with the Hawai'i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) and the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. The band includes Ethan Foxx (lead vocals, guitar), former members of 80s metal band Sacred Rite, Jimmy Caterine (guitar) and Pete Crane (bass), Eric Barker (keyboards, sound designer), and Steve Hambruch (drums). Together, the band merges their vast experience to create music that challenges the status quo while remaining rooted in a love for the genre's rich legacy.
