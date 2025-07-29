Imaginal Cells' New Single Reimagines The Forgotten Ones

The Forgotten Ones offers a message of hope to those struggling with loss, isolation and despair. Post this

The Forgotten Ones is the latest installment in the band's cover series, and is their first recorded track since the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Purified (Eye See Records).

Imaginal Cells - The Forgotten Ones will be available for download and streaming on all platforms including Apple Music and Spotify on July 29, 2025. The video is currently available for viewing on YouTube.

ABOUT IMAGINAL CELLS

Imaginal Cells is an American progressive rock band featuring a lineup of seasoned musicians, many of whom are multiple-time nominees and award-winners with the Hawai'i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) and the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. The band includes Ethan Foxx (lead vocals, guitar), former members of 80s metal band Sacred Rite, Jimmy Caterine (guitar) and Pete Crane (bass), Eric Barker (keyboards, sound designer), and Steve Hambruch (drums). Together, the band merges their vast experience to create music that challenges the status quo while remaining rooted in a love for the genre's rich legacy.

