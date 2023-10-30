Imaginative New Fiction is the Exciting Sequel to The Warrior Surprises Gog and Magog

Unlike those who see only decline or revival ahead, I want to illustrate both dynamics. I hope to challenge readers to glimpse how future events may begin sooner than they think. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Runkel said, "Unlike those who see only decline or revival ahead, I want to illustrate both dynamics. I hope to challenge readers to glimpse how future events may begin sooner than they think."

Dr. Timothy Runkel has earned three master's degrees and a doctorate in interdisciplinary fields. He has lived overseas and worked as a counselor, a software engineer, and a data scientist. He and his wife live in Florida, near the Historic Coast and the Space Coast. Dr. Runkel welcomes people of all faiths, and even those with no faith, to read his novels and see what could be.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Temple and Babylon Rise Again is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

