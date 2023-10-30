Imaginative New Fiction is the Exciting Sequel to The Warrior Surprises Gog and Magog

Xulon Press presents a compelling fictional novel to be appreciated by anyone curious about Bible prophecy, end times, current events, and spiritual warfare.
PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Timothy Runkel treats readers to the sequel of The Warrior Surprises Gog and Magog, a new book titled The Temple and Babylon Rise Again ($16.49, paperback, 9781662887529; $7.99, e-book, 9781662887536).
Runkel's sequel provides readers with another thought-provoking, edge-of-their-seat story; this time following characters, Messianic Rabbi Daniel Martin and Orthodox Rabbi Jonathan Schulman, as they begin to build the third Temple, despite harrowing conflicts and sabotage. Sparking worldwide attention, two unusual visitors salvage its dedication. At the same time, the New Science Institute in Babylon mesmerizes people with its technology enhanced mysticism. An Institute faction redefines morality in New York City, but unintentionally sets in motion its own downfall. In the midst of these developments, different women enter Rabbi Daniel's life, and his brother Michael proposes to their friend Sasha Amar. As they work through new careers and old traditions to plan a historic wedding on the Temple Mount, some still remain undecided about God. Will they fall into deception or persevere?
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Runkel said, "Unlike those who see only decline or revival ahead, I want to illustrate both dynamics. I hope to challenge readers to glimpse how future events may begin sooner than they think."
Dr. Timothy Runkel has earned three master's degrees and a doctorate in interdisciplinary fields. He has lived overseas and worked as a counselor, a software engineer, and a data scientist. He and his wife live in Florida, near the Historic Coast and the Space Coast. Dr. Runkel welcomes people of all faiths, and even those with no faith, to read his novels and see what could be.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Temple and Babylon Rise Again is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Timothy Runkel, Salem Author Services, (703) 303-6536, [email protected], timothyrunkel.com
