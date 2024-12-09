Imagine That The Flood Of People Crossing The Border Was Pouring Over Your Backyard

"God led me to write this story based on my observations of the current chaos on the Texas-Mexico border. The unknown number of trespassers and the uncertainty of their reason for crossing are the basis of the action and intrigue of the story" Post this

"God led me to write this story based on my observations of the current chaos on the Texas-Mexico border. The unknown number of trespassers and the uncertainty of their reason for crossing are the basis of the action and intrigue of the story," said Wilson.

Mark Wilson is a Christian husband, dad and grandpa who has spent his career in finance and accounting. He is a native Texan who enjoys the outdoors, traveling, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Teaching and storytelling are Wilson's passion, and he is honored to serve as a small group Bible teacher.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Strange Dimming is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Mark Wilson, Salem Author Services, 281-832-8845, [email protected], https://strangedimming.com/

SOURCE Xulon Press