imagine.io Enhances Platform with Built-In Post-Production Editing Tools

imagine.io, the all-in-one platform for 3D product visualization, just got even more powerful. With the launch of built-in post-production editing tools, users can now fine-tune rendered images directly inside the platform—no need to export into Photoshop or other external software. From adjusting brightness and contrast to refining sharpness and saturation, these new tools simplify the visual workflow and keep the entire creative process in one place.

The new editing capabilities are designed to make post-production faster, more intuitive, and fully non-destructive — enabling creators, marketers, and e-commerce teams to perfect their renders without disrupting their creative workflow.

Key highlights of the new feature include:

Non-destructive editing: Seamlessly toggle between the original and edited versions with a single click, ensuring creative freedom without compromise.

Precision controls: Fine-tune color controls, brightness, contrast, saturation, and more with responsive sliders that offer exact adjustments.

Persistent edit states: Changes are preserved across sessions, with smart save/reset functionality to streamline editing tasks.

Enhanced performance & accessibility: Optimized for speed and improved keyboard accessibility to support a more inclusive, efficient user experience.

"Post rendering is a critical step in the content creation journey," said Preet Singh, CEO & Founder of imagine.io. "Our new image editing capabilities empower users to achieve studio-quality results in seconds — all without leaving the imagine.io ecosystem. It's another step toward making visual storytelling more agile, accessible, and scalable for modern brands."

The image editing update is available immediately to all imagine.io users. This launch reinforces imagine.io's commitment to delivering best-in-class tools that combine simplicity with power, helping brands accelerate content production without sacrificing quality.

About imagine.io

imagine.io is a next-generation 3D+AI visual content platform that enables businesses to create, manage, and optimize high-quality imagery and 3D renders at scale. Built for speed, collaboration, and visual excellence, imagine.io serves a wide range of industries and applications for product visuals including imagery, video, augmented reality, 3D viewers, product configuration, and more.

