imagine.io Launches VisualScale.ai on Google Cloud Marketplace to Deliver Brand-True, AI-Generated Product Visuals at Scale

Key capabilities

Product-first composition: Automatic reference-product detection with AI prompt assist to keep the hero product front and center.

Brand-true outputs: Optional guideline/reference uploads to align backgrounds, materials, and styling to brand standards.

Speed at scale: Generate polished lifestyle imagery in seconds to accelerate launches and refresh PDPs and campaigns.

Flexible controls: Aspect-ratio options, iteration controls, and credit-based downloads; paid plans include generous generation limits and advanced features.

The listing deepens imagine.io's work with Google Cloud and enhances VisualScale's product recognition and prompt-optimization capabilities by leveraging Google's Gemini models. With procurement via Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can deploy on trusted Google Cloud infrastructure and streamline purchasing through existing enterprise workflows.

"VisualScale was built to bring brand-true, product-first visuals to any product catalog—without the trade-offs that plague general-purpose image generators," said Preet Singh, CEO of imagine.io. "By launching on Google Cloud Marketplace, we're meeting enterprises where they already run workloads and budgets, making it simple to standardize high-quality visual creation across teams."

"Through the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program, we aim to empower promising companies with Google Cloud's impactful programs, products, and expertise," said Ritika Suri, Managing Director, AI and Data Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're enabling the selected companies to leverage Google Cloud's most advanced AI technologies - and in the case of imagine.io, to empower home furnishing brands with AI to improve branding outcomes at scale."

Availability

VisualScale.ai is available today on Google Cloud Marketplace. Customers can choose preset, credit-based packages or engage imagine.io for custom enterprise solutions.

About imagine.io

imagine.io is a 3D and AI visualization platform that helps brands and creators produce studio-quality, spec-accurate visuals at scale—without expensive photoshoots. From PDP imagery and 360 spins to rapid AI lifestyle generation with VisualScale.ai, imagine.io powers faster launches, richer product storytelling, and higher conversion across ecommerce channels. Learn more at imagine.io.

