Imam Omar Hazim Releases Islam in the Heartland of America to Promote Understanding of Islam in American Communities

New Book Promotes Understanding of Islam in America Imam Omar Hazim's Islam in the Heartland of America offers insight into Islamic teachings, faith, and community life while addressing common misconceptions about Islam in American society

TOPEKA, Kan., May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imam Omar Hazim, longtime Imam of The Islamic Center of Topeka and Islamic advisor to the Kansas Department of Corrections, has released Islam in the Heartland of America, a nonfiction work focused on educating readers about Islamic teachings and the role of faith communities in the American Midwest.

The book presents sermons and reflections from Imam Omar Hazim and other Islamic spiritual leaders with the goal of addressing common misconceptions surrounding Islam and offering readers insight into religious life within a mosque in the heartland of the United States. The publication discusses themes including faith, prayer, charity, family, repentance, fasting during Ramadan, pilgrimage, and community service.

According to the author, the book was developed to provide educational context for readers seeking a broader understanding of Islam and its teachings as practiced within diverse American communities. The work also explores shared spiritual themes across faith traditions, including references to Judaism and Christianity.

Imam Omar Hazim has served as Imam of The Islamic Center of Topeka since 1990 and has held several community leadership roles throughout Kansas. He accepted Islam in 1962 under the leadership of Elijah Muhammad and later became a student of Imam W. Deen Mohammed in 1975, continuing his path within mainstream Islam.

Throughout his years of service, Hazim became the first Muslim to deliver the invocation before both the Kansas House of Representatives and the Kansas Senate. He also served on the board of directors for Interfaith of Topeka and worked as an advisor to the Topeka Chief of Police. In addition, he has completed the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca three times.

The author has received several recognitions for community leadership and peacebuilding efforts, including the Ambassador for Peace Award from the International Federation for World Peace, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Midland Islamic Council of Kansas City, and the 2015 Peace Award from the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice.

Islam in the Heartland of America is available in both print and audiobook formats through the author's official website.

For additional information, visit: Imam Omar Hazim

About the Author

Imam Omar Hazim is the Imam of The Islamic Center of Topeka and a longtime community advisor and interfaith leader in Kansas. His work focuses on education, faith outreach, and community engagement.

Media Contact

Kelly Sanchez, Stellar Literary Press and Media, 1 (888) 945-8513, [email protected], https://stellarliterary.com/

SOURCE Stellar Literary Press and Media