Imarc, a digital marketing agency announces leadership changes

Imarc founder and CEO Nils Menten is retiring, and Patrick McPhail, the agency's long-term operations chief, will become the new CEO.

AMESBURY, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imarc, a leading digital marketing agency based in Massachusetts, announced a change in leadership at the top of the organization. Nils Menten, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), will retire effective June 28, 2024. Patrick McPhail, a 18-year veteran of the agency and current chief operating officer (COO), will assume the role of CEO at that time.

Patrick McPhail brings extensive operational, client-facing, and financial experience to the new role, having served in several capacities at the agency during his tenure.

Nils Menten, founder and CEO of Imarc, said, "It's been 27 years since I founded Imarc, and Patrick has been a huge part of our success for a very long time. Many of our most important initiatives in the past few years were conceived and spearheaded by him, including the successful development of our FUSE member service platform, the retooling of our project management systems, and the reorganization of our team. He's also demonstrated tremendous financial acumen, guiding our decision-making and improving our results. I am excited about the next era of Imarc under his leadership, he'll bring fresh energy and commitment to the lead role, and has the respect and regard of everyone on our team."

"Nils has been a tremendous mentor, leader, and friend over the years. This is a bittersweet sunset for me with an exciting horizon ahead. Imarc has a solid foundation from which we will continue to meet our client's strategic needs and innovate forward," Patrick McPhail said.

Patrick McPhail's partner is our other close collaborator, our Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Katie Desmond. Katie Desmond is a 14-year Imarc veteran, a tremendous leader of our Business Development and Client Success teams, and our main ambassador to our clients and the world. Katie Desmond and Patrick McPhail will comprise the new ownership group as the agency moves forward.

Media Contact

Karin Rio, Imarc, 1 7703804937, [email protected], https://www.imarc.com/

SOURCE Imarc