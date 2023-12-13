IMAT Solutions Achieves Annual Recertification of Validated Data Stream Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

"Our ongoing recertification of NCQA Data Aggregator Validation designation reinforces how our platform improves the usability and quality of clinical data for payers and providers," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions. Post this

"Our ongoing recertification of NCQA Data Aggregator Validation designation reinforces how our platform improves the usability and quality of clinical data for payers and providers," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions. "These expanded capabilities allow payers to achieve meaningful care and business outcomes, while also improving overall HEDIS reporting capabilities and STAR ratings."

Validation also makes aggregated clinical data streams more valuable. Leveraging the consensus-based HEDIS audit process to prospectively validate clinical data flows, it promotes trust in aggregated clinical data assets and in the insights drawn from these data sources. It is a boost for payer/provider value-based contracting and in combination with new federal technology standards, makes many of its core features truly routine.

The certification allows IMAT's Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution to ingest the clinical data obtained from provider EMRs on a real-time basis and prepares the data to be used as standard supplemental data in HEDIS reporting. As a result, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation validated sources.

Clinical Data Integration (CDI) is the foundation for the IMAT DaaS offering. IMAT Solutions was recently highlighted as a CDI vendor in Gartner's "Clinical Data Integration Capabilities and Sourcing Recommendations for U.S. Healthcare Payers" report.

For its recertification in November 2023, IMAT Solutions recertified 59 providers across 8 EHR clusters. NCQA successfully certified the data and CCD content via primary source verification.

For more information on NCQA validation, please click here.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About IMAT Solutions

IMAT Solutions are experts in health data acquisition and normalization, supporting programs for HEDIS, STARS, Population Risk Management, Data Aggregator Validation (DAV), Primary Care First, 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability. The company offers turnkey, end-to-end services – from data source onboarding to data normalization validation to data quality management to reporting and beyond. IMAT Solutions was formed in 2013 to provide key innovations in data accessibility, analysis, and reporting to healthcare organizations. The product suite is HIPAA-compliant, supporting customers across multiple states, processing billions of records per year for more than 3,500 facilities, involving 30 million patients and 35,000 providers. To learn more about IMAT Solutions, visit: http://imatsolutions.com

