IMC Construction Building Greystar's First Residential Communities in Philadelphia Suburbs

IMC Construction is partnering with global real estate leader Greystar to build its first residential developments in the Greater Philadelphia region: Great Valley Apartments and Album Great Valley. The two projects in East Whiteland Township bring more than 400 new housing units to the Route 29 corridor, including Greystar's first active adult community in Pennsylvania.

MALVERN, Pa., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMC Construction, a nationally recognized, full-service construction company headquartered in Malvern, PA, is proud to serve as construction manager for Greystar, a leading global real estate company, as it breaks ground on its first residential developments in the Greater Philadelphia region. The projects, Great Valley Apartments and Album Great Valley, mark a major expansion of Greystar's footprint in Pennsylvania and highlight the region's increasing demand for thoughtfully designed, high-quality housing.

Strategically located along the Route 29 corridor near top employers such as Vanguard and CubeSmart, the two communities reflect the evolving lifestyle needs of suburban residents. Great Valley Apartments will deliver 267 luxury multifamily units. Album Great Valley, Greystar's first active adult community in Pennsylvania, will offer 133 age-restricted residences for individuals 55 and older. Both communities are designed with high-end amenities that promote connection, wellness and convenience.

As part of the site preparation, IMC Construction managed the drilling and blasting of over 70,000 cubic yards of rock across a 40-day period. Using four drilling rigs and more than 50,000 pounds of explosives, the team executed each blast with precision and care. Temporary closures along Route 29 were coordinated to ensure public safety while minimizing disruption to the surrounding community.

"Our work on Great Valley Apartments and Album Great Valley reflects IMC's dedication to delivering complex residential projects that add value to communities and enhance the resident experience," said Mike Lloyd, President & CEO of IMC Construction. "We're excited to partner with Greystar to help expand housing options in one of Pennsylvania's most vibrant markets. We're especially proud of our team's flawless execution of the project's demanding pre-construction and blasting phases."

"Greystar is excited to partner with IMC on this project," said George Hayward, Managing Director of Greystar Development. "From the outset, their team provided strong leadership throughout the design process, working diligently to keep the project on budget while balancing complex site conditions."

Project Highlights

Great Valley Apartments: A five-story, 267-unit luxury multifamily community featuring a rooftop lounge, fitness center, coworking space, pool courtyard, grilling stations and more. Target completion:

Great Valley 55+: A 133-unit active adult rental community featuring a lounge, bar, movie room, fitness center and outdoor social spaces.

A Leader in Residential and Senior Living Construction

IMC Construction has delivered more than 5,000 residential units and 1.3 million square feet of senior living space throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The firm supports developers with data-driven insights and advanced tools including Lean construction methods, prefabrication, BIM and artificial intelligence to reduce risk and accelerate timelines. Whether managing independent living, skilled nursing or luxury multifamily projects, IMC is a trusted partner in creating high-performing communities built for today and ready for tomorrow.

About IMC Construction

IMC Construction is a leading construction management firm with nearly 50 years of expertise, recognized for its experienced team of professionals and agile approach in delivering complex projects across a wide range of industries. With offices in Philadelphia and Malvern, PA, Edison, NJ, and Newark, DE, IMC is the largest certified minority-owned commercial contractor in the country.

For more information, please visit IMCConstruction.com.

