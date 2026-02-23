IMC Construction Celebrates 50 Years of Building Excellence

The Mid-Atlantic Construction Leader Marks Half-Century Milestone with Volunteer Event Benefiting Local Community

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMC Construction, a nationally recognized construction management firm, is celebrating its 50th anniversary — honoring the mission that has defined the company since its founding in 1976: Improving Lives and Environments.

To mark the milestone, IMC employees will step away from jobsites and offices on February 27 for a companywide day of service, assembling bicycles for donation to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey-based youth development nonprofit Middle Earth, reinforcing the firm's longstanding commitment to the communities it helps build.

Founded by Buck Williams in 1976, IMC was created with a clear purpose: to challenge the combative culture that once defined the construction industry. Williams envisioned a firm rooted in collaboration, shared ownership and an unwavering belief that taking care of people — employees, partners and clients alike — would produce better outcomes. That philosophy became the company's competitive advantage.

As President and CEO from 2007 to 2023, Robert Cottone accelerated the company's growth and invested in cutting-edge technology to enhance project delivery, transforming IMC into a regional powerhouse. He successfully guided the firm through the COVID-19 pandemic, retaining every employee while pivoting into industrial construction and delivering more than six million square feet of new projects during that period.

Following Cottone's tenure, Mike Lloyd assumed the role of President and CEO in 2023, expanding IMC's reach and reputation across the Mid-Atlantic with new offices in Philadelphia, Woodbridge, NJ and Newark, DE. Under his leadership, the company has accelerated its technology capabilities to streamline delivery and provide greater budget and schedule certainty for clients. Revenues have increased nearly 70 percent, and IMC has become the region's largest multifamily builder and the leading builder of senior living facilities, while also expanding into complex manufacturing, research and development, and life sciences projects.

"In construction, they say a good foundation can last a lifetime, but the real strength of that foundation comes from the people who build it," said Mike Lloyd, President and CEO of IMC Construction. "My focus is on helping everyone become incrementally better every day. Being a people-focused organization and investing in the growth and development of every employee is what makes IMC unique."

Through its Diverse Supplier Initiative, IMC has awarded more than $1 billion in subcontracts to M/WBE businesses, strengthening the construction workforce and expanding economic opportunity throughout the communities it serves.

Today, IMC Construction has completed more than $6 billion in construction projects and has been recognized by ENR as Mid-Atlantic Contractor of the Year. The company has also been named a Philadelphia Best Place to Work for more than 12 consecutive years and has received similar honors from NJBIZ and other leading industry trade publications.

Beyond construction excellence, IMC embraces its role as a major regional employer and corporate citizen. Through the IMC Charitable Foundation, the company supports schools, hospitals and nonprofit organizations, strengthening community ties and creating lasting impact.

"What makes me proud is the impact we have on our community, our industry, and the lives of the people we work with and work for," Lloyd added. "As we look toward the next 50 years, our foundation remains anchored in partnership, integrity and a relentless drive to improve lives and environments."

IMC will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Friday, February 27, 2026, at its headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. From 10 a.m. to noon, employees will participate in a Charity Bike Build in partnership with TeamBonding, followed by a donation presentation at noon.

Event Details:

What: IMC Construction 50th Anniversary Charity Bike Build and Donation Presentation to Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and Middle Earth

When: Friday, February 27, 2026 (10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Charity Bike Build; 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm: Donation Presentation)

Where: IMC Construction 3 Great Valley Parkway, Suite 2000 Malvern, PA 19355

About IMC Construction

IMC Construction is a leading construction management firm with 50 years of expertise, recognized for its experienced team of professionals and agile approach in delivering complex projects across a wide range of industries. With offices in Philadelphia and Malvern, PA, Woodbridge, NJ, and Newark, DE, IMC is the largest certified minority-owned commercial contractor in the country.

For more information, please visit IMCConstruction.com.

Media Contact

Isabelle Chausse, IMC Construction, 1 484-385-2975, [email protected], https://imcconstruction.com/

SOURCE IMC Construction