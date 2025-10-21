IMC Construction Continues Growth in New Jersey with New Office in Woodbridge

IMC Construction expands New Jersey operations with new Woodbridge office.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMC Construction, a nationally recognized, full-service construction company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has relocated its New Jersey operations to a new, larger office in Woodbridge after three short years at its previous Edison location. This strategic move, completed in September 2025, reflects IMC's growth mindset and reinforces its long-term commitment to serving clients throughout New Jersey with collaboration, innovation, and safety at the forefront.

"Over the past four years, our New Jersey team has grown from three employees to 34, spanning superintendents, project managers, accountants, and estimators—an achievement driven by teamwork and a relentless pursuit of excellence," said Alex Craig, Vice President, New Jersey Division, IMC Construction." This is a tremendous achievement driven by teamwork and a relentless pursuit of excellence."

Located at 90 Woodbridge Center, Suite 360, the new office features an open bullpen and glass-front offices designed to encourage collaboration and creative problem-solving. Equipped with smartboards and whiteboard tables, the space reflects IMC's innovative approach and dedication to fostering an environment where people thrive.

"IMC's New Jersey expansion is the result of strong leadership, strategic hiring, and our unwavering commitment to quality construction," said Buddy Crisp, Business Development Manager, New Jersey Division, IMC Construction. "Our new office and growing team allow us to better serve our clients and continue improving the communities we serve across the Garden State."

IMC has established itself as a trusted partner across key market sectors in New Jersey, delivering senior living communities, multi-family units, and industrial spaces while expanding its healthcare portfolio. Since the company established a New Jersey presence in 2022, annual revenue has surged from $54 million to a projected $268 million by year-end. This progress is powered by lean operations, intentional hiring, and a safety-first culture, enabling IMC to scale quickly while maintaining quality and minimizing risk.

About IMC Construction

IMC Construction is a leading construction management firm with nearly 50 years of expertise, recognized for its experienced team of professionals and agile approach in delivering complex projects across a wide range of industries. With offices in Philadelphia and Malvern, PA, Woodbridge, NJ, and Newark, DE, IMC is the largest certified minority-owned commercial contractor in the country.

For more information, please visit IMCConstruction.com.

