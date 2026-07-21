IMC Construction Continues Mid-Atlantic Growth with Expansion into Washington, D.C. Region

IMC Construction is expanding into the Washington, D.C. market with the opening of a new regional headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMC Construction, a nationally recognized, full-service construction company and the largest minority-owned contractor in the country, today announced its expansion into the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market with the opening of a new office in Bethesda, Maryland. The organization's entry into the market is anchored by the strategic recruitment of experienced local leaders who have spent their careers building major projects across the DMV.

The move represents a significant milestone in IMC's continued growth across the Mid-Atlantic and reinforces the company's long-term commitment to serving one of the nation's most active construction markets. Building on the successful establishment of regional headquarters in New Jersey and Delaware, the Bethesda office will serve as a hub for clients throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Leading the effort is a team of accomplished construction professionals with deep roots in the region and decades of experience delivering complex projects across healthcare, education, commercial, government, cultural and senior living sectors. Clients will benefit from a leadership team that combines extensive local market knowledge and longstanding industry relationships with IMC's award-winning construction platform, technology resources and specialized expertise.

"The Washington metropolitan area represents a tremendous opportunity, but we knew our success would depend on having the right team in place from day one," said Michael Lloyd, President and CEO of IMC Construction. "That is why we made a deliberate investment in recruiting some of the region's most accomplished construction leaders. Dan, Pavlo and Debbie bring deep market knowledge, trusted relationships and proven project experience. Combined with IMC's scale, technology, operational expertise and client-focused culture, we believe we have assembled one of the strongest construction teams in the DMV."

The new office will be led by Dan Baker, Vice President; Pavlo Villhauer, Project Executive; and Debbie Jones, Business Development Manager. Collectively, the team has led many of the Washington region's landmark projects, including the Supreme Court restorations, Cathedral of St. Thomas More, Corpus Christi Church, Kensington of Bethesda Senior Living, Mount Vernon Recreation Center, UMMS Laurel Hospital and the Old Dominion Boat Club.

"I'm proud to join this storied organization and lead IMC's expansion in the DMV," said Dan Baker, Vice President at IMC Construction. "Our deep understanding of this market and longstanding subcontractor relationships, combined with IMC's operational strength, technology-driven approach and culture of collaboration, create a unique platform for growth and continued success for our clients."

Named ENR MidAtlantic's Contractor of the Year, IMC is recognized for its ability to deliver complex projects while maintaining a highly collaborative, client-focused approach. The company continues to grow its geographic footprint while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and personalized service that have defined its success for more than five decades.

About IMC Construction

IMC Construction is a leading construction management firm with more than 50 years of experience, recognized for its experienced professionals, innovative solutions and agile approach to delivering complex projects across a wide range of industries. With offices in Philadelphia and Malvern, Pennsylvania; Woodbridge, New Jersey; Newark, Delaware; and Bethesda, Maryland, IMC is one of the largest certified minority-owned commercial contractors in the country.

For more information, please visit IMCConstruction.com.

Media Contact

Carly Colombo, IMC Construction, 1 484-385-2934, [email protected]

SOURCE IMC Construction