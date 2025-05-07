IMC Construction Expands Presence with New Office in Newark, Delaware

IMC Construction, a nationally recognized, full-service construction company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, announced plans to open a new office in Newark, Delaware, in June of 2025, to support the growing demand for construction services across the state.

NEWARK, Del., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMC Construction, a nationally recognized, full-service construction company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, announced plans to open a new office in Newark, Delaware, in June of 2025, to support the growing demand for construction services across the state.

"We are thrilled to show our commitment to Delaware by establishing a permanent office," said Michael Lloyd, President & CEO at IMC Construction. "After working on projects in Delaware for nearly a decade, we determined that establishing an office would allow us to better serve our clients, including the University of Delaware, MRA Group, and DuPont, and integrate more fully into the community. Our unique approach to doing business, unparalleled use of technology, and broad sector experience will enable us to be a great partner in the Delaware market."

The number of Delaware projects has been steadily increasing for IMC, with the completion of over $400 million of projects in recent years. The new IMC office will be located on the University of Delaware's STAR campus, on the 6th floor of the Fintech Innovation Hub. IMC will continue to hire local personnel and subcontractors with a presence in Delaware.

"IMC Construction is excited to establish a presence on the STAR Campus in Newark, Delaware. Having built the Chemours Discovery Hub, we look forward to becoming neighbors to a project we are immensely proud of and continuing our successful ventures within the state," said Craig Hamilton, General Manager, who will be leading the Delaware office alongside Mike Cromer, General Manager.

About IMC Construction

IMC Construction is a leading construction management firm with nearly 50 years of expertise, recognized for its experienced team of professionals and agile approach in delivering complex projects across a wide range of industries. With offices in Philadelphia and Malvern, PA, Edison, NJ, and Newark, DE, IMC is the largest certified minority-owned commercial contractor in the country.

For more information, please visit IMCConstruction.com.

Media Contact

Izzie Chausse, Brian Communications, 1 4843852975, [email protected], https://www.briancom.com

SOURCE IMC Construction