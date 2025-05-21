IMC Expands Leadership with Michael Cromer as VP, Fueling Delaware and Mid-Atlantic Growth

Newark, DE (May 20, 2025) — IMC Construction, a nationally recognized full-service construction firm with offices in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has announced the appointment of Mike Cromer, P.G., DBIA, as Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Division. Cromer will be based at IMC's newly established Newark, Delaware office, located on the University of Delaware's STAR Campus.

A Delaware native with professional geology licenses in both Delaware and Pennsylvania, Cromer brings more than 25 years of experience in environmental consulting, brownfield remediation, land approvals, project risk assessments and health and safety programs. He also has extensive experience leading complex energy, infrastructure and design-build projects across the Mid-Atlantic. Cromer is certified by the Design-Build Institute of America and the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure and has advanced training in construction safety and environmental health standards.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time as IMC expands its footprint in Delaware and accelerates its growth across the region.

"Mike is exactly the kind of leader we need as we deepen our presence in Delaware and look toward broader Mid-Atlantic opportunities," said Mike Lloyd, President and CEO of IMC Construction. "His blend of technical expertise, business acumen and client-first mindset makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team. He understands the region, brings local credibility and has a clear track record of building strategic partnerships that drive results."

Prior to joining IMC, Cromer served as Vice President of Energy & Sustainability at Pennoni, where he oversaw large-scale projects involving distributed generation, microgrids and full-service energy solutions. He previously held senior roles at Dynamic Energy and Brickhouse Environmental, where he launched and scaled business units in solar, combined heat and power (CHP), and environmental services.

"Mike and I have worked in similar spaces for years, and I've always respected his vision and ability to execute," said Craig Hamilton, Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Division. "I'm excited to partner with him as we co-lead IMC's expansion in Delaware and continue delivering innovative, high-quality work for our clients."

IMC has completed over $400 million in construction projects in Delaware in recent years, including the Chemours Discovery Hub on the STAR Campus. The firm's new office in Newark further solidifies its long-term commitment to the state and will serve as a base for hiring local talent and building deeper partnerships with regional clients and subcontractors.

"I'm honored to join IMC at such an exciting time," said Cromer. "This is a firm that values construction excellence, technology leadership and partnership, and those are principles I've built my career on. I'm proud to continue working in my home state of Delaware to help lead this next phase of growth."

About IMC Construction

IMC Construction is a leading construction management firm with nearly 50 years of expertise, recognized for its experienced team of professionals and agile approach in delivering complex projects across a wide range of industries. With offices in Philadelphia and Malvern, PA, Edison, NJ, and Newark, DE, IMC is the largest certified minority-owned commercial contractor in the country.

For more information, please visit IMCConstruction.com.

