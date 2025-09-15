IMG+RetailOne Announces Leadership Transition: Jay Fledderman Promoted to CEO

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMG+RetailOne, a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of exterior and interior commercial building products, today announced a strategic leadership transition that positions the company for continued growth and innovation. Effective September 1, Jay Fledderman has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer succeeding Peter Cureton, who will transition to Executive Chairman.

Prior to the transition, Mr. Fledderman served as the Chief Operating Officer of the company's RetailOne division. He joined the Company in 2024 after the merger of Image Manufacturing Group and RetailOne, and has played a key role in driving revenue growth, launching new initiatives, and integrating operations. Mr. Fledderman held senior-level positions at Miller Zell, Steelcase and Prodigy Child Development Centers before joining RetailOne in 2007.

"Jay has been an integral part of our leadership team and has demonstrated exceptional vision, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of our business and values," said Mr. Cureton. "I am confident that he is the right leader to drive IMG+RetailOne forward into its next phase of innovation and success."

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO and build on the strong foundation at the company," said Mr. Fledderman. "Together with our talented team, I look forward to leading IMG+RetailOne into an exciting future."

