Immigrant Resettlement & Cultural Center Announces New Board of Directors and Honors Founding President Emeritus Loc Vu

IRCC's New Board of Directors elected for 2025 Founder and President Loc Vu retired, new President Quinn Tran appointed

SAN JOSE, Jan. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Immigrant Resettlement & Cultural Center (IRCC) is pleased to announce its newly elected Board of Directors and officers for 2025, following the Members' Meeting held in person on January 11, 2025.

Newly Elected Directors:

Tana Thai Ha Bui – Community activist and journalist

– Community activist and journalist Frank Thanh Nguyen – Retired engineering executive, writer, and artist

Nhu-Hanh Ton Nu – Community volunteer and retiree

– Community volunteer and retiree Phi Ha – Filmmaker

Quinn Quynh Hoa Tran – Technology executive, advisor and former CEO of the American Red Cross Silicon Valley

The Board of Directors provides strategic and fiduciary oversight for IRCC, which operates the Viet Museum and Dan Sinh Media. Composed of leaders from philanthropy, community organizing, and the private sector, the board plays a vital role in advancing IRCC's mission and supporting the Vietnamese American community. Board members serve one-year terms.

At the subsequent Board of Directors meeting on January 15, 2025, the board accepted the resignation of IRCC founder and longtime President, Loc Vu, who stepped down to focus on his retirement pursuits. In recognition of his decades of service, the board conferred upon Mr. Vu the honorary titles of Founding President Emeritus and Chief Curator of the Viet Museum.

Newly Elected Officers:

President and Executive Director: Quinn Quynh Hoa Tran

Board Chair: Tana Thai Ha Bui

Secretary and Treasurer: Phi Ha

"I'm thrilled to welcome our new directors and to pass the baton to a distinguished group of leaders," said Mr. Loc Vu, IRCC's retired President and Executive Director. "I have no doubt they will elevate IRCC and the Viet Museum to new heights."

Mrs. Tran, the newly elected President and Executive Director, highlighted the importance of the organization's work in 2025:

"This is a time of great consequence for our Vietnamese diaspora as we prepare to welcome the Lunar New Year on January 29 and commemorate the 50th anniversary of our exodus from Vietnam on April 30, 1975. Our collective pain is deep, but our accomplishments are immense. I look forward to collaborating with our board and community partners to shape a brighter future."

About the Viet Museum (Viện Bảo Tàng Việt Nam):

Also known as the Museum of the Boat People & the Republic of Vietnam, the Viet Museum chronicles the Vietnamese American experience and the journey from Vietnam to the United States. Located in the historic Greenawalt House at History Park in Kelley Park, San Jose, CA, it was established by IRCC and its founder, Loc Vu, a former colonel in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam.

Planning for the museum began in 1976 and took over 30 years to realize. It is believed to be the world's only museum dedicated to preserving artifacts related to the Vietnamese diaspora.

