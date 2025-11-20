Immigrantly Media Unveils "Belong On Your Own Terms": A Groundbreaking Identity Empowerment App

Immigrantly Media has launched a first-of-its-kind app that helps immigrants explore and reclaim their identities. The app offers a supportive, culturally aware space for subscribers to understand who they are and belong on their own terms. Available on iOS, it marks a major step in Immigrantly's mission to uplift diverse stories and reshape narratives around identity.
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Immigrantly Media, the award-winning storytelling company reshaping narratives around identity and belonging, today announced the launch of its newest innovation. "Belong On Your Own Terms," a new mobile app, was designed by identity expert Saadia Khan to help first- and second-generation immigrants and their children explore, reclaim, and celebrate their full, complex identities.
At a time when stereotypes, cultural expectations, and flattening narratives shape how millions experience themselves, "Belong On Your Own Terms" offers a radically different proposition: a guided space to understand who you are, and to give you the power to belong, unapologetically, on your own terms.
"Identity is a journey, and it's often layered, complicated, and deeply personal," said Saadia Khan, founder and CEO of Immigrantly Media. "We built 'Belong On Your Own Terms' to give people a space that affirms their story, challenges societal narratives, and supports them in showing up authentically every single day."
A New Kind of Identity Tool
"Belong On Your Own Terms" blends expert guidance with cultural storytelling to create a deeply supportive personal growth experience. The app features:
- Daily Prompts & Reflections — Short, creative questions that deepen self-understanding
- Real-World Confidence Challenges — Practical actions that push users to express themselves with courage
- Community Voices & Audio Clips — Mini-stories and wisdom from immigrant leaders, creators, and culture-shapers
- Personal Complexity Map™ — A customizable visual map capturing the layers of identity that make each user unique
- Progress Tracking & Milestones — Celebrations and affirmations that reinforce growth and authenticity
- Designed for Those Who Refuse to Be Flattened
"The immigrant community is done being boxed in," said Saadia Khan. "They're redefining what it means to belong, and this app helps them do it with clarity, compassion, and confidence." Developed in partnership with Studio.com, "Belong on Your Own Terms" offers a rare mix of emotional support, cultural nuance, and real-world impact.
Availability & Pricing
"Belong On Your Own Terms" launched on November 18, 2025 on iOS, with an Android version coming soon. It is available at 20% off through November 28, 2025, as part of a special launch promotion. The annual plan is now $96 (down from $120), and the quarterly plan is $32 (down from $40). Subscribers start with twelve weeks of an expert-guided, personalized plan to live as their fullest, most confident selves.
About Immigrantly Media
Immigrantly Media is a New York–based storytelling company dedicated to elevating nuanced, multidimensional narratives about identity, culture, and the immigrant experience. Through award-winning podcasts, original content, and community-centered innovation, Immigrantly reaches millions seeking representation, depth, and meaningful connection. Media Kit | FB: @immigrantlypod | IG: @immgrantlypods | X: @immigrantly_pods | TikTok: @immigrantly | YouTube: @immigrantlypods
Media Contact
Angela Moore, Media Relations, Immigrantly Media, 1 646-508-3743, [email protected], https://immigrantlypod.com/
SOURCE Immigrantly Media
