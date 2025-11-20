Immigrantly Media Unveils "Belong On Your Own Terms": A Groundbreaking Identity Empowerment App

"With the 'Belong On Your Own Terms' app, we've built the first identity tool truly centered on the immigrant experience. It's a companion for anyone who has ever felt split between cultures or unseen by mainstream narratives." — Saadia Khan, Founder & CEO, Immigrantly Media Post this

"Identity is a journey, and it's often layered, complicated, and deeply personal," said Saadia Khan, founder and CEO of Immigrantly Media. "We built 'Belong On Your Own Terms' to give people a space that affirms their story, challenges societal narratives, and supports them in showing up authentically every single day."

A New Kind of Identity Tool

"Belong On Your Own Terms" blends expert guidance with cultural storytelling to create a deeply supportive personal growth experience. The app features:

Daily Prompts & Reflections — Short, creative questions that deepen self-understanding



Real-World Confidence Challenges — Practical actions that push users to express themselves with courage



Community Voices & Audio Clips — Mini-stories and wisdom from immigrant leaders, creators, and culture-shapers



Personal Complexity Map™ — A customizable visual map capturing the layers of identity that make each user unique



Progress Tracking & Milestones — Celebrations and affirmations that reinforce growth and authenticity



Designed for Those Who Refuse to Be Flattened

"The immigrant community is done being boxed in," said Saadia Khan. "They're redefining what it means to belong, and this app helps them do it with clarity, compassion, and confidence." Developed in partnership with Studio.com, "Belong on Your Own Terms" offers a rare mix of emotional support, cultural nuance, and real-world impact.

Availability & Pricing

"Belong On Your Own Terms" launched on November 18, 2025 on iOS, with an Android version coming soon. It is available at 20% off through November 28, 2025, as part of a special launch promotion. The annual plan is now $96 (down from $120), and the quarterly plan is $32 (down from $40). Subscribers start with twelve weeks of an expert-guided, personalized plan to live as their fullest, most confident selves.

About Immigrantly Media

Immigrantly Media is a New York–based storytelling company dedicated to elevating nuanced, multidimensional narratives about identity, culture, and the immigrant experience. Through award-winning podcasts, original content, and community-centered innovation, Immigrantly reaches millions seeking representation, depth, and meaningful connection. Media Kit | FB: @immigrantlypod | IG: @immgrantlypods | X: @immigrantly_pods | TikTok: @immigrantly | YouTube: @immigrantlypods

Media Contact

Angela Moore, Media Relations, Immigrantly Media, 1 646-508-3743, [email protected], https://immigrantlypod.com/

