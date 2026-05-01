Immigration Attorney J.D. Walker, Recognized as America's Top Immigration Attorney, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Immigration Attorney J.D. Walker, widely recognized as America's Top Immigration Attorney, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the premier invitation-only organization for accomplished business leaders and executives worldwide.

J.D. Walker was selected following a rigorous review process by the Forbes Business Council admissions committee, based on the depth of his legal expertise, demonstrated leadership in immigration law, and his track record of driving measurable impact within his practice and client advocacy. Selection criteria also include professional achievements, industry influence, and ongoing contributions to business growth and thought leadership.

As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Walker will join a private network of respected executives and entrepreneurs, gaining access to high-level collaboration opportunities and exclusive leadership forums. He will also contribute original insights through published articles and expert commentary featured on Forbes.com, alongside other industry leaders.

In addition, membership provides access to Forbes Councils' premium marketing resources, dedicated member concierge support, and EXEC—an exclusive program offering luxury travel, hospitality, and business lifestyle benefits.

"It is an honor to join the Forbes Business Council and be part of a global network of forward-thinking leaders," said J.D. Walker. "I look forward to contributing insights on immigration law, global mobility, and investor visa strategy while continuing to elevate the standard of legal service for clients worldwide."

About Forbes Councils:

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders behind the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). It brings together exceptional business owners and leaders with the resources, relationships, and platforms to help them thrive.

To learn more, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

Media Contact

Maria Gonzalez, J.D. Walker Immigration Attorneys, PLLC., 1 7138044980, [email protected], www.jd-walker.com

SOURCE J.D. Walker Immigration Attorneys