Immigration Experts Urge HR Teams not to Abandon AI in the Face of New Regulations

The introduction of the EU AI Act automatically classifies the use of AI systems in immigration processes as high-risk. However, key exemptions will allow businesses to supercharge their global mobility efforts while remaining compliant.

The EU AI Act, enacted in August 2024, is the world's first major regulatory framework for AI. It aims to balance the potential of the technology with the dangers it could pose to people. As part of this, it classifies the use of AI in a four-tier risk system.

The Act classifies AI use in immigration services as high-risk, meaning that companies developing an AI tool to perform a task related to immigration procedures will either have to fulfil a set of duties around transparency and risk management or prepare a case for why the specific use case does not constitute a high-risk application of AI.

For HR and global mobility professionals, this may ring alarm bells. However, the Act's wording offers crucial flexibility, enabling continued innovation without compliance concerns.

An AI system is exempt from the high-risk classification if any of the following conditions are fulfilled:

The AI system is intended to perform a narrow procedural task

The AI system improves the result of a previously completed human activity

The AI system is intended to detect decision-making patterns or deviations from prior decision-making patterns and is not meant to replace or influence the previously completed human assessment.

Zain Ali, co-founder and CEO of Centuro Global, explains: "Most of the AI tools that HR teams are particularly likely to use will meet at least one of these criteria. This clause gives professionals the licence to experience the undeniable benefits of AI systems in supercharging global mobility.

"Of course, remaining compliant is key, so when using an AI tool, it's vital to stick to the developer's instructions, apply human oversight measures and report any issues to the provider."

According to British Chambers, 62% of organisations in the UK are currently facing skills shortages. As such, global mobility is becoming increasingly critical in sourcing talent and reducing stress on existing staff. AI offers significant gains in navigating the complexities of recruiting from overseas. With that in mind, Zain is keen to reassure businesses that they needn't fear the Act and encourage continued exploration into potentially transformative technologies.

Zain continued: "HR professionals are already using AI to streamline and optimise other areas of their work, and there is a significant opportunity to enjoy the same benefits when doing business abroad.

"Remember, though, the AI Act is a complex, dynamic piece of legislation. If you're using AI, commit to fully understanding the Act's nuances to avoid becoming complacent, as non-compliance penalties could be financially and reputationally ruinous."

