Immigration Law Jobs & Networking Lunch Comes to Silicon Valley on May 16

Fragomen, WR Immigration, David Hirson & Partners, Donoso & Partners, and Lawmaks Among Top Firms Attending.

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H1BCo.com and EB5Investors.com are proud to co-present the inaugural Immigration Law Jobs & Networking Lunch, a midday event connecting law students, paralegals, and emerging legal professionals with the nation's leading immigration firms. The event takes place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Juniper Hotel Cupertino in Silicon Valley. Invited schools include: Stanford Law, Santa Clara Law, UC Berkeley, USF and UC Law San Francisco.

Designed to bridge the gap between emerging Bay Area legal talent and the rapidly growing field of U.S. immigration law, the event offers students and recent graduates a unique opportunity to meet practicing attorneys, explore career pathways, and expand their professional networks.

Top National Firms in Attendance

Confirmed attendees include Fragomen — the largest immigration law firm in the world — alongside WR Immigration, David Hirson & Partners, Donoso & Partners, and Lawmaks. For law students and paralegals seeking careers in immigration, this is a rare chance to meet attorneys from firms of this caliber in a single afternoon.

Keynote: Charlie Oppenheim, the Visa Bulletin Guru

The event features a keynote by Charlie Oppenheim, the former U.S. Department of State official responsible for producing the government's monthly Visa Bulletin for nearly three decades. Widely regarded as the nation's foremost authority on visa availability and priority dates, Oppenheim will offer attendees an unmatched inside view of how U.S. immigration policy is shaped at the highest levels.

Event Details

What: Inaugural Immigration Law Jobs & Networking Lunch

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where: Juniper Hotel Cupertino, Silicon Valley, CA

Free student registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eb-5-global-immigration-pitch-day-silicon-valley-tickets-1983991521047?aff=LawStudent

About the Organizers H1BCo.com is a leading resource for H-1B visa holders, applicants, and employers navigating U.S. work visa requirements. EB5Investors.com is the most widely used online platform in the EB-5 immigrant investor visa industry, serving foreign nationals and immigration professionals worldwide in more than 15 languages.

Nothing discussed at this event constitutes legal advice or creates an attorney-client relationship.

Media Contact: Marie Ekberg, VP of Operations | [email protected]

Media Contact

Marie Ekberg, Eb5 Investors Magazine, 1 9492930829, [email protected], www.eb5investors.com

SOURCE Eb5 Investors Magazine