Immigration Paralegals Launches "Due Process Initiative" to Support Nonprofit Organizations Handling Increased Immigration Case Activity

Through the Due Process Initiative, Immigration Paralegals extends its established infrastructure to nonprofit partners that may lack in-house case preparation support. The company's experienced paralegals assist with document collection, form preparation, and filing assembly for family-based, employment-based, and humanitarian applications—all at a discounted rate for qualifying nonprofit clients.

"Our goal is to strengthen the frontline organizations that keep the promise of due process and the American dream alive," said Yesica Sierra, Founder and CEO of Immigration Paralegals, Inc. "We believe everyone deserves fair representation as they navigate the path toward lawful status. This program is about giving nonprofits the operational support they need to focus on advocacy and client care, while we handle the technical and procedural details."

As the child of immigrant parents, Sierra knows firsthand the emotional and financial toll of navigating the immigration system. Having obtained lawful presence through the DACA program, she dedicated her career to assisting others on the same path. Before founding Immigration Paralegals, she spent years working in an immigration attorney's office, where she saw the challenges nonprofits face in balancing compassion with caseload demands.

"Dedicated immigration attorneys, especially in not-for-profit environments, work tirelessly to help people achieve a better life," Sierra added. "But they are often overwhelmed by disorganized systems, staff turnover, and mounting caseloads. Our team's mission is to bring stability and expertise to that process so more individuals can pursue lawful pathways to residency and citizenship with confidence."

About Immigration Paralegals, Inc.

Immigration Paralegals, Inc. provides expert case preparation services to immigration law firms and organizations nationwide. Each team member is U.S.-based, bilingual, and has 5–10 years of in-office experience. The team offers seamless, accurate, and compassionate support for family-based, employment-based, and humanitarian immigration filings. Through scalable, reliable partnerships, Immigration Paralegals helps law firms and nonprofits expand capacity, maintain quality, and grow without burnout.

