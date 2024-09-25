Imming Insurance Agency Named Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) Agency of the Year!

The Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) is a protected, self-insurance risk management program offered to public schools in North, Northwest, Central, and Southern Illinois. The comprehensive program gives members long-term stability as well as broader coverages and increased limits.
OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In addition to workers compensation, coverages include property & casualty, automobile, excess liability, school board legal, student accident, cyber liability, pollution and more.
Associated Risk Managers (ARM) of Illinois is the exclusive marketing agent for PSIC. ARM of Illinois is a network of independent agents strategically located throughout the state that provides PSIC members with a local agent representative.
Each year ARM of Illinois selects the PSIC Agency of the Year. Selection criteria includes new submission counts, new adds and PSIC meeting attendance.
The 2024 PSIC Agency of the Year is the Imming Insurance Agency of Carlyle, Illinois. Congratulations to Dan Imming and his son Cody Imming for their outstanding work. Both are ardent supporters of PSIC and ARM. Dan is an original PSIC producer and was instrumental in getting the program off the ground in 2006.
For more information and local contacts, visit www.prairiestateinsurance.org.
