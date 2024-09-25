Imming Insurance Agency Named Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) Agency of the Year!

The Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) is a protected, self-insurance risk management program offered to public schools in North, Northwest, Central, and Southern Illinois. The comprehensive program gives members long-term stability as well as broader coverages and increased limits.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In addition to workers compensation, coverages include property & casualty, automobile, excess liability, school board legal, student accident, cyber liability, pollution and more.

Associated Risk Managers (ARM) of Illinois is the exclusive marketing agent for PSIC. ARM of Illinois is a network of independent agents strategically located throughout the state that provides PSIC members with a local agent representative.