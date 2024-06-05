"Immortal Thieves: The Bloody Heist" to have its World Premiere at the Prestigious Los Angeles Film Festival

"I wanted to offer viewers a thrilling experience that keeps them on the edge of their seats," says Overacker. "By presenting the heist in a non-linear narrative, we invite the audience to engage with the story on a deeper level, as they unravel the mysteries alongside the characters." Post this

The film is helmed by director Paul Overacker, known for his innovative storytelling techniques. Overacker, inspired by the works of Quentin Tarantino, opted for an inconsistent timeline approach challenging audiences to piece together the heist amidst engaging narratives.

The screenplay, penned by award-winning writer Marjorie DeHey, serves as the foundation for Immortal Thieves: The Bloody Heist. In addition to this film, the core team of Producers DeHey and Overacker and key Producer Anthony Dillistone, were 2022 Primetime Emmy contenders for their film "Bottle Monster," which garnered critical worldwide acclaim and numerous awards. Producers Overacker and DeHey received the prestigious Producers Guild mark for both "Bottle Monster" and "Immortal Thieves". Ryker Overacker rounds out an exceptional Producing team.

The ensemble cast features a talented lineup, including Zeke Hindle ("Happenstance"), Andy Forrest ("Parks and Recreation"), Paige Sturges ("Final Kill"), Tammie Baird ("Twin Peaks"), Wesley Dean, Réka Lukács, Lizzie Peet ("Lace"), Emmy® Award-winning actor Kim Estes and Young Artist Academy Award® Winner, Ryker Overacker.

"Immortal Thieves: The Bloody Heist" promises to be a must-see film at this year's Los Angeles Film Festival, offering audiences a thrilling cinematic experience unlike any other. The film's striking cinematography and use of top stuntpeople amplify the horror and heist elements, ensuring an unforgettable, edge-of-your-seat viewing experience.

Don't miss the chance to uncover the secrets of immortality and betrayal on the big screen. For tickets to the world premiere, click here: https://ifsfilm.com/Schedule2024/june13.php#ImmortalThieves

