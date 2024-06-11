Immune Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity: Single-cell Insights Using Droplets and Image Cytometry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By leveraging the high-resolution capabilities of the Xcyto®5 image cytometer in combination with Xdrop's single-cell encapsulation technology, the precise analyses of immune cell functional heterogeneity can be achieved. Post this

Moreover, Xdrop® facilitates the simultaneous analysis of multiple cellular functionalities at the single-cell level. An example is the combined cell-killing and granzyme B secretion assay, which provides mechanistic insights into the cell-killing process.

In this webinar, the Xcyto®5 imaging cytometer (Chemometec) is used to simultaneously analyze cell killing and granzyme B secretion at the single-cell level. This approach provides detailed mechanistic insights into cell-mediated toxicity. By leveraging the high-resolution capabilities of the Xcyto®5 image cytometer in combination with Xdrop's single-cell encapsulation technology, the precise analyses of immune cell functional heterogeneity can be achieved.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into how single-cell analysis can reveal intricate details of cell-mediated cytotoxicity and immune interaction.

Join Dr. Sidsel Alsing, Field Application Scientist, Samplix, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 9:30am EDT (2:30pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Immune Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity: Single-cell Insights Using Droplets and Image Cytometry.

