Immuno-Oncology 360º Announces 2025 Keynotes and Featured Speakers for the 11th Annual Meeting in Boston

The Conference Forum launches IO360º Summit's 2025 with keynotes, VIP lineup and featured topics for the 11th annual meeting.
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum today announced the launch of the 11th annual Immuno-Oncology 360º Summit (IO360°) taking place March 24-26, 2025 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, MA.
"I find that the IO360º meeting is a tremendous opportunity to efficiently catch up on immuno-oncology advancements; it brings together cutting-edge academics, early startups and larger pharma in a setting that fosters interactions and collaboration," said Charles Drake, MD, PhD, VP, Immunology, J&J Innovative Medicine.
The IO360° 2025 Keynote & VIP All-Star Lineup includes:
- Allogene's Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Dr Arie Belldegrun, on Investments & Adopting to IO Market Dynamics
- Adaptimmune's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Elliot Norry, on the First FDA-Approved TCR Therapy for Solid Tumors
- FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg's VP of Research, Prof Dr Georg Schett, on CAR-T in Autoimmune Diseases
- Delphi Ventures Managing Partner and Stealth Oncology Company CEO/Co-Founder, Dr Deepa Pakianathan, on Designing Best-in-Class ADCs in IO
- Pfizer's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Dr Andrew Baum, on Strategic Innovations & Industry Trends
"Through 100+ multi-dimensional talks, future-focused presentations from key leaders with built-in networking, IO360º continues to deliver an environment for building impactful collaborations between researchers, clinicians, biopharma leaders, investors and policymakers to advance cancer treatments," said Kate Woda, Director of IO360º.
The 2025 key topic areas address:
- Biomarkers/Assay Development
- Business and Investing Aspects
- Discovery/Preclinical
- Autoimmune Disease & Immuno-Oncology
- Antibody-Drug Conjugates & Immuno-Oncology
- Immuno-Oncology Combinations
- Translational Science
- Imaging Advancements
- Cell Therapy
- Clinical Operations
- Clinical Developments
- Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Therapy
- New Tech in Transformational Biology
"IO360º blends science and strategy, with a diverse set of speakers and audience (biotech, pharma, investors, academics, patient advocates) in an intimate setting. The talks and Q&A tend to be more transparent and genuine than most conferences, with people challenging each other's ideas in a healthy and productive way," said Alexandra Snyder, MD, EVP, Research and Development, Generate Biomedicines.
The 2025 meeting includes top leadership in translational science and clinical development, transformational biology, investment and business development and clinical operations from the following organizations:
- AbbVie
- AstraZeneca
- BMS
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Coherus BioSciences
- cTRL Therapeutics
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Eikon Therapeutics
- Fidelity Investments
- GSK
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- Intellia Therapeutics
- J&J Innovative Medicine
- Kite Pharma
- Leaps by Bayer
- MSKCC
- MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
- Merck
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Morgan Stanley
- NCI
- Novartis
- OrbiMed Advisors, LLC
- Pfizer
- Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology
- Roche
- Synthekine
"The more powerful and complicated technology and biology becomes, the more we need people with different perspectives and ideas to come together. IO360 does this in a way that no other meeting I know can do," said Dr Daniel S Chen, co-chair of IO360º and Founder, Engenuity Life Sciences.
To learn more about IO360, visit io360summit.com.
About Immuno-Oncology 360º:
IO360˚ is an annual conference in NYC that convenes key stakeholders spanning the science and business communities to report on the latest data impacting immuno-oncology to fight a wider range of cancers.
About the Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio and virtual events.
