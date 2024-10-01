Immuno-Oncology 360º Announces 2025 Keynotes and Featured Speakers for the 11th Annual Meeting in Boston

"I find that the IO360º meeting is a tremendous opportunity to efficiently catch up on immuno-oncology advancements; it brings together cutting-edge academics, early startups and larger pharma in a setting that fosters interactions and collaboration," Dr Charles Drake, J&J Innovative Medicine. Post this

The IO360° 2025 Keynote & VIP All-Star Lineup includes:

Allogene's Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Dr Arie Belldegrun , on Investments & Adopting to IO Market Dynamics

, on Investments & Adopting to IO Market Dynamics Adaptimmune's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Elliot Norry , on the First FDA-Approved TCR Therapy for Solid Tumors

, on the First FDA-Approved TCR Therapy for Solid Tumors FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg's VP of Research, Prof Dr Georg Schett , on CAR-T in Autoimmune Diseases

, on CAR-T in Autoimmune Diseases Delphi Ventures Managing Partner and Stealth Oncology Company CEO/Co-Founder, Dr Deepa Pakianathan , on Designing Best-in-Class ADCs in IO

, on Designing Best-in-Class ADCs in IO Pfizer's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Dr Andrew Baum , on Strategic Innovations & Industry Trends

"Through 100+ multi-dimensional talks, future-focused presentations from key leaders with built-in networking, IO360º continues to deliver an environment for building impactful collaborations between researchers, clinicians, biopharma leaders, investors and policymakers to advance cancer treatments," said Kate Woda, Director of IO360º.

The 2025 key topic areas address:

Biomarkers/Assay Development

Business and Investing Aspects

Discovery/Preclinical

Autoimmune Disease & Immuno-Oncology

Antibody-Drug Conjugates & Immuno-Oncology

Immuno-Oncology Combinations

Translational Science

Imaging Advancements

Cell Therapy

Clinical Operations

Clinical Developments

Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Therapy

New Tech in Transformational Biology

"IO360º blends science and strategy, with a diverse set of speakers and audience (biotech, pharma, investors, academics, patient advocates) in an intimate setting. The talks and Q&A tend to be more transparent and genuine than most conferences, with people challenging each other's ideas in a healthy and productive way," said Alexandra Snyder, MD, EVP, Research and Development, Generate Biomedicines.

The 2025 meeting includes top leadership in translational science and clinical development, transformational biology, investment and business development and clinical operations from the following organizations:

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

BMS

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Coherus BioSciences

cTRL Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Eikon Therapeutics

Fidelity Investments

GSK

Immatics Biotechnologies

Intellia Therapeutics

J&J Innovative Medicine

Kite Pharma

Leaps by Bayer

MSKCC

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center

Merck

Moffitt Cancer Center

Morgan Stanley

NCI

Novartis

OrbiMed Advisors, LLC

Pfizer

Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology

Roche

Synthekine

"The more powerful and complicated technology and biology becomes, the more we need people with different perspectives and ideas to come together. IO360 does this in a way that no other meeting I know can do," said Dr Daniel S Chen, co-chair of IO360º and Founder, Engenuity Life Sciences.

About Immuno-Oncology 360º:

IO360˚ is an annual conference in NYC that convenes key stakeholders spanning the science and business communities to report on the latest data impacting immuno-oncology to fight a wider range of cancers.

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio and virtual events.

