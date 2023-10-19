Immuno-Oncology360º Announces 2024 Keynotes and Featured Speakers for the 10th Annual NYC Meeting

"We started this conference 10 years ago to address all stakeholders, which is why we called it "360º" for that reason," - Axel Hoos, MD, PhD, CEO, Scorpion Therapeutics, and founding advisor of IO360º Post this

The IO360° 2024 keynotes include:

Genentech's Ira Mellman, PhD, VP, Cancer Immunology, will speak on the roles of data mining and AI, and other clinical and translational data, in discovery and trial design.

Moffitt Cancer Center's Patrick Hwu, MD, President and CEO, will speak about the work being done in immuno-oncology at one of the nation's leading cancer hospitals.

University of California, San Francisco's Laura Esserman, MD, MBA, Director of the UCSF Carol Franc Buck Breast Cancer Center, will share exclusive data on neoadjuvant strategies to assess immuno-oncology candidates.

Weill Cornell Medicine's Taha Merghoub, PhD, Deputy Director, Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center, will present the clinical evolution of the immuno-oncology field after PD-1.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Margaret Callahan, MD, PhD, Medical Oncologist and Immunotherapeutics Program Research Director, will give a historical perspective of tumor vaccines with an emphasis on optimism for the new class of RNA vaccines.

Citi's Andrew Baum, MD, Managing Director, Equity Research, returns to provide the latest and most cutting-edge data on what is upcoming for the IO radar.

"The IO360º conference presents the latest data impacting the IO landscape and for the 10th annual event, we are pleased to announce the extraordinary leadership advancing this space. IO360º provides a gathering place for R&D representing both pharma and biotech with investors to navigate a complex landscape," said Kate Woda, Director of IO360º.

The IO360° 2024 featured speakers include:

University of Pittsburgh Hillman Cancer Center's Jason Luke, MD, FACP, Director, Immunotherapy and Drug Development Center, shares lessons learned in the past decade that could help to advance cancer immunotherapies.

Fidelity Investments' Rajiv Kaul, Portfolio Manager, Equity Division, will provide his perspective on public investing in a difficult IPO market in a fireside chat with Scorpion Therapeutics' CEO, Axel Hoos, MD, PhD.

Generate Bio's Alexandra Snyder, MD, EVP, R&D, will discuss how generative AI could directly impact how IO drugs are developed.

VIP Patient Guest, Kelly Spill Bonito, will speak to the IO360º audience about the incredible immunotherapy trial that gave her back her life after a Stage III colorectal cancer diagnosis.

NYU Langone Medical Center's Jeffrey Weber, MD, PhD, Deputy Director, Perlmutter Cancer Center, will present neoantigen cancer vaccine randomized Phase II data.

The key topic areas for 2024 cover:

Biomarkers and assay development

Discovery and preclinical

Imaging advancements

Payload modifications (new to the program)

Translational science

AI enablement for IO (new to the program)

Cancer vaccines (new to the program)

Cell therapy

Clinical developments

Neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy

Business and investing aspects

