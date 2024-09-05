Immunocore Selects Genedata to Scale Up Discovery of Novel TCR Therapeutics

We are pleased that Immunocore has chosen Genedata to digitalize their data management as they work to develop and deliver transformative immunomodulating medicines. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., President of Genedata Post this

"We are pleased that Immunocore has chosen Genedata to digitalize their data management as they work to develop and deliver transformative immunomodulating medicines," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., President of Genedata. "This underlines once more the quality of our software for innovative biotherapeutics."

Immunocore will use Genedata's SDMS to handle and make use of the increasing volume of complex R&D data across Immunocore's modalities and workflows. The Genedata SDMS is built on Genedata Biologics® and Genedata Screener®, designed to maximize data value and streamline processes, leveraging insights to enhance protein engineering and reduce project timelines.

High-quality SDMS is crucial for data integrity, compliance, and accessibility, as well as enhanced decision-making, innovation, and competitive advantage. Genedata continues to demonstrate leadership in providing cutting-edge solutions for scientific data management and supporting biopharmaceutical companies in their quest to deliver life-changing therapies.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

