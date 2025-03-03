Immunoglobulin National Society Appoints Amy E. Clarke, DNP, RN, IgCN®, as Chief Clinical Officer

The Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) has appointed Amy E. Clarke, DNP, RN, IgCN®, as its Chief Clinical Officer. A nationally recognized leader in immunoglobulin therapy with over 30 years of expertise, Dr. Clarke will drive clinical standards, research, and education to further IgNS's impact on patient care.

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS), the only national standards-setting organization dedicated to advancing the practice of immunoglobulin (Ig) therapy and biologics across diverse clinical specialties, has announced the appointment of Amy E. Clarke, DNP, RN, IgCN®, as its Chief Clinical Officer.

"I am honored to take on this role and dedicate my efforts to advancing the practice, clinical standards, research, and educational initiatives," Clarke said. "IgNS has been at the forefront of shaping the future of Ig therapy, and I look forward to contributing to its continued impact."

Dr. Clarke brings more than 30 years of nursing and clinical operations expertise to IgNS and is a nationally recognized leader in the immunoglobulin therapy industry. She has been actively involved with the organization for 13 years as an executive advisor and a past president.

Luba Sobolevsky, PharmD, IgCP®, President and CEO of IgNS, praised Clarke's contributions to the organization and her new leadership role. "Amy has been a driving force behind IgNS's strategic growth and innovation, and we are thrilled to welcome her leadership in this expanded role," said Sobolevsky. "With Amy at the helm of our clinical initiatives, IgNS is poised to make an even greater impact on improving practice and protecting patients who depend on life-saving immunoglobulin and biologic therapies."

Dr. Clarke most recently served as Vice President of Clinical Nursing Practice at Optum Infusion Pharmacy, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. She has held leadership positions across specialty home infusion organizations and has co-authored multiple publications on best practices in Ig therapy. As a national expert in specialty biologics and clinical practice, she has presented at numerous national and international conferences.

ABOUT THE IMMUNOGLOBULIN NATIONAL SOCIETY (IgNS)

IgNS is a multi-disciplinary professional organization dedicated to advancing the practice of immunoglobulin therapy and biologics through standards of practice, education, and credentialing for clinicians in Ig therapy and biologics. The society serves more than 35,000 healthcare professionals and 8,000 patients, fostering innovation, excellence in patient care, and collaboration across the industry.

For more information, visit ig-ns.org.

Media Contact

Morgan Grubbs Gorski, Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS), 1 888-855-4443, [email protected], https://ig-ns.org/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS)