Immunotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer: Peptidic Targeting of a Tumor-Specific Glycan, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will discuss a liposome-based immunotherapy ("Targeted Antigen Loaded Liposomes" TALL) that consists of three modular components:

1) pegylated stealth phospholipid layer;

2) an encapsulated synthetic immunogenic MHC class I restricted peptide derived from the measles virus; and

3) MGS5 on the external surface for tumor targeting.

MGS5 binds to the surface of the cancer cells via Neu5Gc-Sialyl LewisA and is subsequently internalized allowing for the internalization of the liposome and the release of the encapsulated antigenic peptide. This in turn elicits a robust immune response. TALL, in combination with an anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, results in a 10-fold reduction in tumor burden in mice bearing orthotopic breast and pancreatic tumors, compared to using anti-PD-1 alone.

Join this webinar to learn not only how MGS5 is a novel peptide for the detection of Neu5Gc- Sialyl LewisA, but how it can also serve as a therapeutically relevant cancer targeting agent allowing for the delivery of therapeutics.

Join Shelby Knoche PhD, SRI International, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2pm EST (11am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Immunotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer: Peptidic Targeting of a Tumor-Specific Glycan.

