Imobisoft releases "Lean AI Roadmap" to help UK mid-market leaders modernise legacy systems without risk and a big budget

COVENTRY, England, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imobisoft, a specialist AI development company in the UK, has released a new strategic guide titled "The Lean AI Roadmap." The guide offers a lifeline to mid-market businesses trapped between the need to innovate and the prohibitive cost of replacing legacy infrastructure.

The guide addresses a stark industry reality: according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, 42% of AI initiatives are abandoned before completion. Imobisoft's report highlights that this problem is growing, citing Gartner's prediction that by 2027, over 40% of Agentic AI projects will be cancelled due to escalating costs and unclear business value.

"With industry abandonment rates remaining high, it is clear that the standard approach isn't working for everyone," says Atif Syed, Chief Technology Officer at Imobisoft. "What makes the difference isn't smarter models, but removing the unnecessary steps around them. We released this guide to show that once you stop moving data by hand and 'wrap' your legacy systems, you can achieve automation speed without sacrificing control."

The guide walks business leaders through Imobisoft's "Smart Wrapper" strategy, showing how to inject modern AI capabilities directly into legacy systems to bypass the costs of a total rebuild. It reveals the "Three Wastes" that silently derail AI adoption, including the "capacity trap" of idle servers and the "human middleware" problem that leads to staff burnout.

Backed by success stories from the NHS and E (Gas and Electricity) Ltd, the roadmap concludes with a "Safe Partner Framework," equipping executives with the essential audit questions needed to vet vendors on data sovereignty and liability before signing contracts.

The full guide, including the "30-Day Lean Sprint" planner, is available for download now.

