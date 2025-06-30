iMotions Announces Strategic Partnership with Artinis to Launch fNIRS Integration

"Artinis has long been a leader in wearable brain imaging, known for combining scientific rigor with usability and portability. This integration answers a clear need from our research community and opens up new possibilities for studying brain function." - Peter Hartzbech, iMotions Founder & CEO. Post this

fNIRS has been one of the most requested integrations from our user community, and we're thrilled to now offer researchers even more ways to measure neural mechanisms and explore brain function in everyday contexts.

"We're excited to partner with Artinis to bring fNIRS integration to iMotions," said Peter Hartzbech, Founder & CEO of iMotions. "Artinis has long been a leader in wearable brain imaging, known for combining scientific rigor with usability and portability. This integration answers a clear need from our research community and opens up new possibilities for studying brain function in the real world—seamlessly and at scale."

This partnership marks a major milestone for iMotions and the behavioral research community: iMotions is now the first platform to offer full integration of fNIRS alongside eye tracking, EEG, GSR, facial expression analysis, and more—all within a single software environment. This simplifies workflows and empowers researchers to conduct synchronized, multimodal studies with unmatched flexibility and depth.

"Partnering with iMotions is an exciting and natural step for us. By combining our cutting-edge fNIRS technology with iMotions' powerful software platform, we're enabling researchers around the world to gain deeper, synchronized insights into brain function and behavior in real-world settings." said Dr. Willy Colier, Co-Founder and CEO of Artinis Medical Systems.

Artinis is trusted by over 1000 institutions and organizations worldwide, including the University of Oxford, Harvard Medical School, BMW, and Hong Kong Polytechnic University, among many others—making them a proven leader in brain imaging solutions.

Join our partnership kick-off live event in Boston

To kick off this partnership, iMotions and Artinis will cohost an in-person event at the iMotions US Headquarters in Boston on July 30th, directly following the Neuroscience of the Everyday World conference. The event will feature live demonstrations, expert talks, and networking opportunities for behavioral and neuroscience researchers.

