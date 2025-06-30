iMotions Announces Strategic Partnership with Artinis to Launch fNIRS Integration

iMotions is teaming up with Artinis Medical Systems to make it easier for researchers to study brain activity in real-world settings. The integration lets users combine wearable fNIRS tech with iMotions' software to explore things like attention, decision-making, and cognitive load in environments like classrooms and simulators.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark and ELST, Netherlands, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iMotions, the leading software platform for human behavior research, is proud to announce a new partnership with Artinis Medical Systems, a global leader in functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) technology. This collaboration brings seamless integration between Artinis' high-quality fNIRS hardware and the iMotions software suite, enabling researchers to capture deeper insights into brain activity in naturalistic settings.
By combining Artinis' portable, wearable fNIRS systems with iMotions' multimodal research platform, users can conduct advanced studies on cognitive load, attention, and decision-making across real-world environments—from classrooms to driving simulators.
fNIRS has been one of the most requested integrations from our user community, and we're thrilled to now offer researchers even more ways to measure neural mechanisms and explore brain function in everyday contexts.
"We're excited to partner with Artinis to bring fNIRS integration to iMotions," said Peter Hartzbech, Founder & CEO of iMotions. "Artinis has long been a leader in wearable brain imaging, known for combining scientific rigor with usability and portability. This integration answers a clear need from our research community and opens up new possibilities for studying brain function in the real world—seamlessly and at scale."
This partnership marks a major milestone for iMotions and the behavioral research community: iMotions is now the first platform to offer full integration of fNIRS alongside eye tracking, EEG, GSR, facial expression analysis, and more—all within a single software environment. This simplifies workflows and empowers researchers to conduct synchronized, multimodal studies with unmatched flexibility and depth.
"Partnering with iMotions is an exciting and natural step for us. By combining our cutting-edge fNIRS technology with iMotions' powerful software platform, we're enabling researchers around the world to gain deeper, synchronized insights into brain function and behavior in real-world settings." said Dr. Willy Colier, Co-Founder and CEO of Artinis Medical Systems.
Artinis is trusted by over 1000 institutions and organizations worldwide, including the University of Oxford, Harvard Medical School, BMW, and Hong Kong Polytechnic University, among many others—making them a proven leader in brain imaging solutions.
To kick off this partnership, iMotions and Artinis will cohost an in-person event at the iMotions US Headquarters in Boston on July 30th, directly following the Neuroscience of the Everyday World conference. The event will feature live demonstrations, expert talks, and networking opportunities for behavioral and neuroscience researchers.
