IMP Marketing Expands Revenue-Share Model As Ecommerce Brands Seek More Accountability

"Revenue share changes the way we think and work" Post this

"Revenue share changes the way we think and work," said Quan Vo, CEO of IMP Marketing. "It gives us real skin in the game because our time, energy and resources are tied to what matters most: helping brands scale. When clients win, we win with them. That pushes us to stay closer, think deeper and bring more ownership to every decision."

For the agency, a revenue-share partnership creates real commercial exposure. If a client does not grow, the agency does not share in the upside. For that reason, IMP Marketing carefully evaluates each potential partnership to ensure both sides have the right conditions for collaborative growth. Its revenue-share model is best suited for brands with proven product demand, healthy margins and transparent data. In these partnerships, founder or CEO involvement is especially valuable, as faster decision-making allows both teams to act on growth opportunities with less friction.

IMP Marketing's revenue-share model is available to qualifying eCommerce brands in the U.S. and Canada. Founders interested in learning more about the shared-risk growth model can connect with IMP Marketing through impmarketing.co or at [email protected].

Media Contact

Chloe Smith, IMP Marketing, 1 +1 (415) 718-9251, [email protected], https://impmarketing.co/

SOURCE IMP Marketing